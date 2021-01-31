Lighting Control System Market Research and Technology Advancements 2020 | CAGR 17% with US$ 50 Bn by 2026

The lighting control system market is expected to reach USD 50.06 billion in 2025 from USD 19.69 billion in 2019, witnessing a CAGR of 16.99%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Global Lighting Control System Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The market is moving toward the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), with the increasing usage of smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets, etc. As the lighting control market is finding its applications in IoT-connected devices, the increase in adoption is influencing a positive growth of the market.

Market competition by Top manufacturers

General Electric Company, Philips Lighting NV, Eaton Corporation PL, Honeywell International Inc., Acuity Brands Inc., Cree Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc., Digital Lumens Inc., WAGO Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor, Toshiba

– The improved connectivity and advancements in technologies solutions have increased the adoption of smart lighting controlling system, globally. Wireless technologies, such as ZigBee and bluetooth, have made installations of smart lighting controlling system seamless across various spaces.

– Moreover, the concept of smart cities is also increasing in different regions and this movement is supported by many government initiatives. As a smart city consists of a connected system, the general lighting application in the smart city requires automated lighting systems. These automated lighting systems use sensor-based control systems.

– For instance, in April 2018, the Council of Australian Governments Energy Ministers have announced to replace halogen lamps with LED lamps to improve energy efficiency.

– However, on the flip side, wireless connections can be unreliable at times and ongoing maintenance are the factors hampering the overall growth of the market. The initial set up cost is also high, which is a major challenge in the large-scale adoption of lighting control systems.

Scope Of the Report

Smart lighting control systems improve energy efficiency and performance. These systems have countless applications across diverse verticals, like aircraft, automobiles, home appliances, etc. Smart lighting controls have been increasingly adopted in an effort to reduce energy consumption.

Smart City Development Initiatives to Drive the market for Smart Lighting

– According to the United Nations Human Settlements Program, cities consume 78% of the world’s energy and Philips also predicted that by 2050, 66% of the population may live in cities, due to urbanization. These have resulted in smart cities, where smart cities rely on IoT, where everything is dependent on each other. From streets lights to traffic signals and beyond. Smart lighting can be a backbone for a smart city network.

– Nowadays, most cities that install new smart lighting or retrofit existing fixtures choose systems that already are equipped with sensor technology or that can be upgraded easily to utilize the advantages of IoT applications.

– For instance, in February 2018, London worked on an innovative lighting strategy that would use smart lighting to cut energy and light pollution, and manage light levels and color at different times of the day.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest CAGR

– The growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in the region, mainly in China where lighting control systems pave the way for the modernization of infrastructure. It is anticipated to consume more energy resources in the longer run, especially with the growing energy demand from the developing countries, such as China and India. The lighting segment usually consumes the majority of the electricity in a commercial building and draws substantial energy levels for a private residence.

– Apart from this the increasing awareness regarding the efficiency of the connected lighting system in the emerging countries, like China, India, and Taiwan, is enabling significant cost savings through optimal energy consumption.

– India is making an affirmative shift from using conventional lighting to LED and energy efficient smart lights. Due to this change, India is perceived as a market with great potential for international and domestic manufacturers alike.

– According to a report by ELCOMA, the lighting industry is expected to reduce energy consumption for lighting from the present 18% of total power consumption to 13% by 2020, by introducing more energy efficient products and working more closely with the government to execute various schemes and awareness programs.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Recent key developments in the area are:

– June 2018 – Honeywell launched a suite of next-generation energy management software, smart lighting, voice controls, and secure cloud communication systems. With these technologies, the hospitality industry can fully integrate energy management, safety and security systems, property management, and brand network operations for world-class guestroom and building automation.

Finally, this Lighting Control System report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Lighting Control System product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

