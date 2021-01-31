Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity during 2018-2023

KD Market insights has showcased a study on ‘Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market – By Product Type (Semi Automated, Fully Automated), By Application (Hospitals, Public access, Home, Training, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023’. The report is sorted in multiple parts, including market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. The results of the global Automated External Defibrillator (AED) market study are gained using different analytical methods such as top-down approach, bottom-down approach, Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more. In competitive landscape area, KD Market Insights has strongly focused on companies profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) market is divided into segments, including By Product Type and By Application. The Product Type segment is further consisting sub-segments; Semi Automated, Fully Automated. Semi Automated- Product Type Automated External Defibrillator (AED) among other sub-segments reached at a market value of USD XXX Billion in 2018 and is expected to form a market value of USD XXX Billion by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% over the forecast period.

Moreover, the Application segment embraces sub-segments such as Hospitals, Public access, Home, Training, Other segments. Hospitals segment was valued USD XX Billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, thriving at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Region wise, the market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions. Currently, Asia Pacific is the potential market, holding XX% of the global market share. The Asia Pacific Automated External Defibrillator (AED) market was calculated at USD XX Billion in 2018 and is poised to thrive at a pace of XX% CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2024.

The competitive analysis of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the major players operating in the market include Philips, Zoll, Physio-Control, Laerdal Medical, Cardiac Science, Nihon Kohden, Schiller, HeartSine Technologies, A.M.I. Italia, Defibtech, Metrax GmbH, Mediana, Instramed, METsis Medikal, Mindray, Beijing M&B Electronic, Shenzhen XFT and Others Major & Niche Key Players.

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) market by the following segments:

– Product Type

– Application

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Automated External Defibrillator (AED) market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Table of Contents

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Automated External Defibrillator Market

3. Global Automated External Defibrillator Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Automated External Defibrillator Market

5. Recent Product Type Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Automated External Defibrillator Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

Global Automated External Defibrillator Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Semi-automated

9.5. Fully automated Global Automated External Defibrillator Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Hospitals

10.5. Public access

10.6. Home

10.7. Training

10.8. Others Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Automated External Defibrillator Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

11.2.1. By Product Type

11.2.2. By Application

11.2.3. By Country

11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.2.3.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023

11.3. Europe Automated External Defibrillator Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

11.3.1. By Product Type

11.3.2. By Application

11.3.3. By Country

11.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.3.3.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

Continue…

