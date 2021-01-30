Starter Feed Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019 – 2029

The Starter Feed Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The business intelligence study of the Starter Feed Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Starter Feed Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Starter Feed Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Starter Feed Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players continue to reign supreme in the starter feed market, collectively accounting for over 40% shares, Increased focus on offering value-added products and deliver optimum nutritional value to livestock, has led Collaboration with research scientists to enhance the starter feed quality, and frequent product launches to appeal to new and potential customers are the key strategies of these players.

The market presence of emerging players also remains portentous, accounting for nearly 40% shares. Provision of customized and customer-need specific products. Online sales platforms continue to remain the mainstay of emerging players to increase their presence in the starter feed market. Growing number of starter feed manufacturers are targeting North America, on the back of the proliferating poultry industry, growing broiler production, and existing ban on antibiotic-containing feed in the region.

Leveraging emerging technology to prime the immune system, create ideal gut-health environment, and deliver consistent, high quality, and targeted nutrition to animals, is expected to remain a key strategy of manufacturers to gain competitive edge. An increased focus on nutritional technology to understand and unlock the real potential of raw materials will create fresh growth avenues for stakeholders.

Starter Feed Market – Additional Insight

Phytobiotics – A Key Trend

Phytobioitics are increasingly gaining interest of livestock starter feed manufacturers, as antibiotic use becomes more and more regulated in the industry. The continued pressure on starter feed manufacturers to reduce antibiotic use, especially for performance purposes, has prompted them to turn toward phytogenic feed additives. The capacity of these natural, plant-based additives to stimulate growth via increased intake, gut well-being, antimicrobial effects, and feed conversion is reinforcing their value in the starter feed market. Additionally, growing demand for conventional- and antibiotic-free animal nutrition is accelerating the sales of phytogenics-based starter feed, which, in turn, is favoring market growth.

Research Scope

Starter Feed Market – Research Methodology

A realistic methodology coupled with holistic approach forms the basis of the incisive insights rendered in the starter feed market report. The Fact.MR report reckons comprehensive information on the growth prospects of starter feed market along with enthralling insights into the forecast study of the market.

Fact.MR has leveraged the research approach to arrive at the starter feed market size offered, along with other pivotal numbers, such as CAGR and revenue share of all the market segments mentioned in the report. All the information provided in the starter feed market has undergone various validation funnels, before its inclusion in the report.

Extensive primary and secondary research has been done to garner valuable insights into the forecast analysis of starter feed market. The report on starter feed market has also gone through cross-validation to ensure the delivery of accurate information to the market enthusiasts.

