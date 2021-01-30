South And Central America Smart Meters Market Evolving Technology, Demand and Global Developments 2020 to 2025

South And Central America Smart Meters Market 2020-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the South And Central America Smart Meters market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Smart Meters market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The South and Central America Smart Meters market was valued at USD 2.73 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8.14 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The South And Central America Smart Meters market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like General Electric Co., Landis+Gyr Group AG, Sensus USA Inc. (Xylem Inc., Echelon Corporation, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Wasion Group Holdings, Elster Group GmbH (Honeywell), Kamstrup AS, Itron Inc., Arad Group, Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG among others.

Scope of the Report:

The increasing technological awareness and internet penetration in the developing countries and the growing demand in developed countries for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) to replace existing AMR systems are expected to result in the growth of the global smart meter market. However, the saturation of the smart electricity meter market segment in major countries, with reducing yearly demand, is expected to pose a major challenge to the market, resulting in a low growth rate.

Smart electricity meters account for the largest share of the market, which is expected to witnesses declining demand throughout the forecast period. This is expected to negatively affect the overall market. It is anticipated to be revived by the large-scale roll-outs. However, smart gas and water meter segments are expected to show consistent growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Electricity is expected to register a Significant Growth

Brazil has stringent regulation policies, resulting in a consolidated market. Landis+Gyr and Elster are significant players in the country, providing high barriers for new entrants.

In Mexico, there are possibilities of significant investments that are expected to boost the yearly demand volume from the earlier 0.58 million units to 1.54 million units until 2022. The revenues of the smart meter market are not expected to follow a similar growth rate, as the growing competition is increasing the price pressure on the manufacturers.

Chile has a national rollout planned, which is expected to significantly boost the smart electricity meters market in the country. Whereas their incorporation in Ecuador is expected to be fueled by the need to reduce non-technical losses. However, the progress of the market in these countries is slow. The region at large suffers from a lack of funds, and therefore, any prospect of short-term growth of the Latin American market is absent.

