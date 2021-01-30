Procurement as a Service Market Emerging Trend and Business Opportunities Forecast 2027 | GEP, Accenture, Capgemini, Corbus, LLC, Genpact

An outsourced procurement function model that utilizes the power of staff, technology, and expertise together for optimizing the procurement function in the best possible way is defined as procurement as a service (PaaS). With the usage of procurement as a service model, the businesses are h and ed with better control over their assets and other operations. Businesses are provided with subject matter expertise and latest technology product on-dem and. The procurement as a service model has led to significant cost savings for businesses. Moreover, PaaS offers flexibility to businesses for scaling up and down the support as and when needed. Also, PaaS allows sharing of procurement complexities with businesses.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Procurement as a Service Market in the coming years.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Procurement as a Service Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Procurement as a Service across the globe.

The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

The major market player included in this report are:

1. GEP

2. Accenture

3. Capgemini

4. Corbus, LLC

5. Genpact

6. HCL Technologies

7. IBM Corporation

8. Infosys Limited

9. Wipro Limited

10. WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

The report aims to provide an overview of the Procurement as a service market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise size, end-user industry, and geography. The global procurement as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading procurement as a service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global procurement as a service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The procurement as a service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

