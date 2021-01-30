Methanol Market Insights and Global Briefing 2020 – Atlantic Methanol, BASF SE, Fairway Methanol LLC, Enerkem

Global Methanol Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Methanol including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Methanol investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Global Methanol market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Atlantic Methanol, BASF SE, Fairway Methanol LLC, Enerkem, Eni SpA (Ecofuel SpA), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Methanex Corporation, Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Oberon Fuels, OCI NV, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Zagros Petrochemical Co., Yankuang Group, LyondellBasell, Helm AG, Southern Chemical Corporation among others.

Market Overview

The market for methanol is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 5% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing demand for methanol-based fuel. On the flipside, hazardous impacts on health as a result of exposure to methanol are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

– Formaldehyde dominated the market and is expected to grow at a healthy during the forecast period, owing to the increasing applications in the construction, automotive, and personal care industry.

– Increasing demand for methanol-based fuel from the marine industry is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Methanol based Fuel

– Methanol is considered as a gasoline component for the purpose of internal combustion and other engines, either directly or in combination with gasoline, in the form of ether (MTBE) in gasoline and fatty acid ester (FAME) in diesel. Methanol contains a number of physical properties, which makes it ideal for the transportation sector.

– Methanol fuel is used in China as various blends, ranging from M5 to M100. Whereas, in Europe and North America, the blending of fuel is limited up to a few percentages in gasoline. Mid-level or high-level fuel blends of alcohol could enable manufacturers for designing high-efficiency engines, to compensate for the low energy density of methanol.

– Methanol has an ability to reduce emissions of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides, as compared to gasoline. However, formaldehyde emissions tend to increase especially at cold-starts.

– China alone produces 65% of the world’s methanol and utilizes this fuel for transport. Other countries, including Israel, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, majorly use methanol as a fuel.

