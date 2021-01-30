Food Safety Testing Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

Global Food Safety Testing Industry 2020 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Food Safety Testing industry. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Food Safety Testing analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Global Food Safety Testing Market is expected to reach USD 22,327.02 million by 2025 from USD 12,760.00 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

For In depth Information Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-food-safety-testing-market

Global Food Safety Testing Market By Testing Type (Pathogens, GMO, Toxins, Pesticides, Others), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunoassay, Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Chromatography, Biochip/Biosensor, Microarrays, Rapid assay, Flow cytometry, Others), By Contaminants (Salmonella, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas, Bacillus, Moulds, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Complete report on Global Food Safety Testing Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Major Factors: Global Food Safety Testing Market

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising outbreak of food borne illness, stringent regulations imposed in food industry, increased globalization of food trade, advancements in technology, rising demand of convenience and packaged food products and augmented incidences of outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing. On the other hand, lack of infrastructure for food control may hinder the growth of the market.

Key Questions Answered in Global Food Safety Testing Market Report:-

Our Report offers:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Food Safety Testing Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Food Safety Testing Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Food Safety Testing Market?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Food Safety Testing Market?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Food Safety Testing Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

What are the Global Food Safety Testing Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-food-safety-testing-market

Top Key Players:

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific,

Bureau Veritas,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and ALS Limited.

Intertek Group plc,

TÜV SÜD,

TÜV NORD GROUP,

AsureQuality,

Mérieux NutriSciences,

LabCorp,

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.,

Accugen Laboratories, Inc.,

ADPEN Laboratories Inc.,

Genetic ID NA, Inc.

among others.

Key Points: Global Food Safety Testing Market

The pathogens segment is dominating the global food safety testing market.

The Salmonella is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key Drivers: Global Food Safety Testing Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global food safety testing market are raising outbreak of food borne illness, stringent regulations imposed in food industry, increased globalization of food trade, advancements in technology, rising demand of convenience and packaged food products and augmented incidences of outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing.

On the other hand, lack of infrastructure for food control may hinder the growth of the market.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-food-safety-testing-market

Customize report of “Global Food Safety Testing Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

The global food safety testing market is segmented based on testing type into five notable segments; pathogens, pesticides, GMO, toxins and others. Pathogens are sub segmented into E.coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria and others. In 2018, pathogen segment is estimated to rule with 70.8% shares and will cross USD 15,788.68 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 7.5%. However, GMO is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 3,211.09 million in 2025 from USD 1,740.68 million in 2017.



The global food safety testing market is segmented based on technology into nine notable segments; polymerase chain reaction, immunoassay, chromatography, enzyme linked immunosorbent assay, biochip or biosensor, flow cytometry, microarrays, rapid assay and others. In 2018, polymerase chain reaction segment is valued to rule with 41.6% shares and will cross USD 9,889.68 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 8.5%. Chromatography is sub segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, thin layer chromatography, paper chromatography and column chromatography.



The global food safety testing market is segmented based on food categories into seven notable segments; processed foods, meat and poultry, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, grains and cereals, seafood and others. In 2018, meat and poultry segment is projected to rule with 30.7% shares and will cross USD 6,953.70 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 7.7%. However, fruits and vegetables is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 5,384.20 million in 2025 from USD 2,883.12 million in 2017.



The global food safety testing market is segmented based on contaminants into six notable segments; Salmonella, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas, Bacillus, moulds and others. In 2018, Salmonella segment is likely to rule with 29.9% shares and will cross USD 6,980.73 million by 2025, rising at the maximum CAGR of 8.2%. Each contaminant is sub segmented into different food category such as processed foods, meat and poultry, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, grains and cereals, seafood and others.

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Speak to Author of the report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-food-safety-testing-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald