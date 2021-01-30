Construction Chemicals Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – 3M, Arkema Group, Ashland, BASF SE

Global Construction Chemicals Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Construction Chemicals including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Construction Chemicals investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Global Construction Chemicals market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like 3M, Arkema Group, Ashland, BASF SE, Bolton Group, Cemetaid (N.S.W.) Pty Ltd, Chryso SAS, CICO Group, Conmix Ltd, DowDuPont, Fosroc Inc., Franklin International, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LafargeHolcim, MAPEI SpA, MUHU Construction Materials Co. Ltd, Nouryon, Pidilite Industries Limited, RPM International Inc., Selena FM SA, Sika AG, Thermax Global among others.

Market Overview

The construction chemicals market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 6%, over the forecast period. Growing construction activities in the Asia-Pacific region, increased adoption of new technology, and innovative construction procedures are some of the factors driving the growth of the market studied.

– Increasing environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions remain a constraint for the growth of the market studied.

– The concrete admixture segment dominated the market, by product type. Moreover, it is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

– The residential segment dominated the market, by end-user industry. However, the industrial segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Concrete Admixtures

– Concrete admixtures are ingredients that are added to the concrete mixture before or during mixing. Concrete admixtures reduce concrete construction cost by modifying the properties of hardened concrete, thereby ensuring better quality during mixing, transporting, placing, and curing. This allows users to overcome emergencies during concrete operations.

– According to the European Standard EN 206-1, the permitted dosage of admixtures to concrete should be less than or equal to 5%, by weight of the cement. However, in conditions of low dosage, the admixture quantities should be less than 0.2% of the cement.

– The admixture is generally added in a relatively small quantity, ranging from 0.005% to 2%, by weight of cement. However, overuse of admixtures has detrimental effects on the quality and properties of concrete.

– Based on function, admixtures are categorized into several types, which include air-entraining, retarding, accelerating, plasticizing, and water reducing, among others. The special category admixtures have various functions, including shrinkage reduction, corrosion inhibition, workability enhancement, alkali-silica reactivity reduction, bonding, coloring, and damp proofing.

– Demand for concrete admixture is increasing at a rapid rate. Manufacturers are responding to this demand, and have started taking action. For example, BASF launched Master X-Seed STE admixture for the concrete industry, in March 2019. The product was introduced specifically for the Asia-Pacific region, as it enhances concrete strength’s development and performance characteristics.

The key insights of the Construction Chemicals Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Construction Chemicals market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Construction Chemicals market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Construction Chemicals Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Construction Chemicals Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Construction Chemicals Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Construction Chemicals industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

