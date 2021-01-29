Wrap Around Sleevers Market (By Segment) : Company Analysis to 2018 – 2028

“

Market Segmentation

The wrap around sleevers market can be segmented on the basis of packaging material as

Corrugated carton sleeve

Paperboard sleeve

As 90% of the paper & board packaging accounts for corrugated packaging only, thus the demand of corrugated carton sleeve is expected to be more than that of paperboard sleeve. Corrugated packaging is applied for the packaging of large and heavy items, and thus, the wrap around sleever used for corrugated carton sleeve packaging handles a heavier load, consumes more power and costs much more as compared to wrap around sleevers for paperboard packaging. Therefore, this segmentation is preferred for pricing analysis of the wrap around sleevers market.

The wrap around sleevers market can be segmented on the basis of capacity (in Packs per Minute) as

Up to 60 PPM

60 to 100 PPM

100 to 150 PPM

Above 150 PPM

The output speed of wrap around sleever is primarily dependent on the motors integrated into the machines and also on the size and weight of the primary product. With large product size, speed of the machine is observed to drop down as compared to the packaging of the small sized product.

The wrap around sleevers market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries as

Food

Beverage

Personal Care

Homecare

Pharmaceutical

Others

Food & beverage segment accounts for the highest market share in paper & board packaging. Thus, machines required for the high volume of packaging will be more, and the food & beverage segments will account for larger market share as compared to any other end-use industry. This segment is driven by the increasing competition among packaged food and beverage producers to make the product highly attractive and unique.

The wrap around sleevers market can be segmented on the basis of geographical regions as

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are the regions with manufacturing sector value added, as well as high volume of exports. Thus, these regions are expected to provide large market size as compared to the rest of the geographies.

Wrap Around Sleevers Market Players

Some of the key players of wrap around sleevers market are

Bosch Packaging Technology

Bradman Lake Group

Cama S.P.A.

PMI Cartoning Inc.

Douglas Machine Inc.

EconoCorp Inc.

ULMA Packaging, S.Coop

ADCO Manufacturing

The Aagard Group, LLC

Syspex Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Some of emerging payers of wrap around sleevers market are

Freemantle

Multipack Packaging Machinery

Schut Systems bv

Lead Packaging Ltd.

A Jones Group Ltd.

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

Mactec Italia Srl

Perfect Automation Pty Ltd

Buhmann Systeme GmbH

Yeaman Machine Technologies, Inc.

The shape, size, weight of the products frequently varies in every industry. Also, unlike corrugated sleeves, paperboard sleeves are meant to enhance the aesthetics of the product and thus produced in unique customized designs. Therefore, to face the challenge with the sleeve packaging of every product, customized wrap around sleevers are widely preferred. The production of wrap around sleevers is highly fragmented in the Asia Pacific region with a large number of emerging players serving the demand of regional market only.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

