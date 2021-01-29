TV Transmitter Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth By 2027- 8BTSI, BBEF Electronics Group, Egatel S.L., Gatesair, Gigamega Technology, Gospell Digital Technology, Hitachi Kokusai Electric, NEC

The global TV transmitter market accounted to US$ 662.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 975.2 Mn by 2027. A television transmitter is a device used for over-the-air, also known as terrestrial television broadcasting. It is an electronic device that emits radio waves along with a harmonized audio channel that carries a video signal representing moving images. These radio waves are then received by television receivers, which display the image on a screen. A television station consists of a television transmitter and the broadcast studio, which originates from the content. These radio waves transmit on frequency channels in the VHF and UHF bands.

There are two different technologies used by television transmitters: analog, analog signals transmit the picture and sound modulated onto the radio carrier wave, whereas, in digital picture and sound are transmitted by digital signals. The switch over from analog to digital began in 2006 in several countries through digital television (DTV) systems. These digital terrestrial television broadcasting systems transmit pictures in a new format called high definition television (HDTV) that offers a broader screen aspect ratio and higher resolution in comparison with analog. DTV uses of scarce radio spectrum bandwidth more efficiently, as many DTV channels have the ability to be transmitted in a similar bandwidth as a single analog channel. In both digital and analog television, several countries use numerous incompatible modulation standards to add the audio and video signals to the radio carrier wave.

The major players operating in the market for TV transmitter market are 8BTSI CORP., BBEF Electronics Group Co., Ltd, Egatel S.L., Gatesair, Inc., Gigamega Technology Co. Ltd, Gospell Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., NEC Corporation, Plisch Gmbh, Rohde & Schwarz GMBH & Co. KG. and Toshiba Corporation among others.

The TV transmitter market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia-Pacific region holds the highest market share, whereas the Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. The APAC region consists of many developing countries that experiences continuous growth in the digital terrestrial television sector. Due to a rise in the disposable income of individuals, demand for advanced broadcasting platform the market for TV transmitter is expected to increase. The rise of digital media players such as Netflix, Hotstar, Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV, Roku, and others are challenging the traditionally maintained power of the television as the main entertainment hub. Online media consumption has witnessed high growth over recent years.

The TV transmitter market by application is segmented into small TV station and large TV station. The large TV segment holds the major market share in the market and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period as well. Large TV station uses TV terrestrial transmitters which provide an Omni-directional coverage area in order to serve the entire population around the site and beyond that. An omnidirectional radiating antenna is used for this purpose.

