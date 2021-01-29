Oncology Nutrition Market Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Oncology Nutrition including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Oncology Nutrition investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Oncology Nutrition market studied is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.9%, during the forecast period.

The Oncology Nutrition market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, B.Braun Melsungen AG, and Hormel Foods Corporation. among others

Scope of the Report

After or during treatment cancer patients’ diet is called oncology nutrition A patient with cancer or undergoing treatment for cancer needs proper nutrition. In addition, these nourishment products give the ability to fight disease and offer strength and stamina against the treatment’s after-effects.

Key Market Trends

Lung Cancer is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Oncology Nutrition Market

– As per the statistics from GLOBOCAN 2018, there was an estimated 2,129,118 number of incident cases in the United States, in 2018, which is expected to grow by 2040 and reach a number of 3,096,944 cases. Lung cancer holds the major share in all types of cancers accounting for 2,093,876 new cases in 2018 worldwide. As the number of people with cancer will increase, the demand for oncology nutrition will upsurge, as nourishment gives the ability to fight disease and offers strength and stamina against the treatment’s after-effects.

– As per the statistics from GLOBOCAN 2018, worldwide 18,078,957 individuals have cancer. Asia remains the leading contributor in the rising incidence of cancer with a reported share of 48.4% followed by Europe, North and Latin America, Africa, and Oceania with a share of 23.4%, 13.2% and 7.8%, 5.8%, and 1.4% respectively.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall oncology nutrition market, throughout the forecast period. This is owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure among the major factors. In North America region, the United States holds the largest market share owing to the factors such as increasing number of population suffering from cancer, launch of new nutrition products, along with the rising geriatric population and developments related to cancer therapy and rising government initiative for the awareness of cancer in the country, is anticipated to further drive the oncology nutrition market in this region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Oncology Nutrition Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald