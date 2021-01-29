Metagenomics Market Expected to Reach US$ 314.3 Mn By 2027 – Merck ,Thermo Fisher, Agilent, Qiagen, Bio-Rad, Perkinelmer, Illumina, F Hoffman-La Roche, Oxford Nanopore, Pacific Bioscience of California

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, January 13,2020

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Metagenomics Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The global metagenomics market is expected to reach US$ 314.3 Mn in 2027 from US$ 165.8 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018-2027.

Driving factors such as increasing venture capital investments, advantages of metagenomics in biotechnology and industrial applications of metagenomics. Whereas, the trend of the extensive set of molecular-based approaches positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. However, high capital costs of metagenomics is anticipated to restrain the market growth. The extensive research for the microbial studies are being conducted to study the genetic make-up of the microorganisms. The collection of the microbial sample collected from the environmental resources owes the huge diversity in their genes.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00008649

The potential of the metagenomics in the pharmaceuticals owe to the large hopes for growth opportunities for the market players. Also the novel innovations from the market players are likely to discover the solutions for the chronic infectious diseases. The initial cost of the primary set up for the metagenomics is very high, however, the technological advancement and the efforts by the market leader such as Illumina Inc., Pacific Bioscience of California Inc., among the others are likely to meet this challenge. These market players are aggressively working to provide cost effective solutions for the metagenomics studies. The healthcare industry is likely to experience the positive outcomes in the coming future.

Global metagenomics market, based on the application was segmented into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, and other applications. Clinical Diagnostics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The metagenomics offers prodigious potential for the identification of uncultured microorganism that can be used to detect and diagnose infectious diseases and the genetic properties of the microorganism. Therefore, the segment held the largest market share of 47.9% for the application segment in the metagenomics market and is likely to dominate the market in coming forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the metagenomics market are Brazilian Microbiome Project, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Canada and Canadian Institutes of Health Research Institute of Infection and Immunity, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, Department of Biotechnology, International Center for Biosaline Agriculture, Janssen Human Microbiome Institute, Joint Genome Institute, and others.

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00008649

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald