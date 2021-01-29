Liquid Handling Technology Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Business Opportunities and Latest Innovations|Aurora Biomed Inc., AutoGen Inc., Danaher, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories

Sameer Joshi

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market valued approximately USD 4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.70% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The rising trend of adopting automation and robotics is projected to drive market growth. High investments in drug discovery, clinical trials, and life science research are expected to further contribute to industry progress Use of microarrays has greatly influenced gene expression, protein interactions, and genotyping studies. Less laboratory space requirement and efficient use of consumables, such as expensive reagents, have increased the significance of small-sized high-throughput liquid handling workstations. Demand for high-throughput liquid handling technology can enable effective miniaturization of workflow processes and this is anticipated to further enhance market offering.

According to Regional analysis North America dominated the market due to adoption of advanced instrumentation technology in research. Major players in the region have been observed collaborating with well-established universities and research centers in Europe. Large customer base in the form of academic and research institutes in Europe has attracted key players to expand their distribution in these countries. However, strong developments registered by emerging countries in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic sectors is projected to drive the Asia Pacific market. High investment in the life science sectors, including clinical diagnostics, drug development, microbiology, advanced healthcare, and omics research, by countries such as Japan and China is anticipated to accelerate growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

– Automated Workstations

– Small Device

– Consumables

By Type:

– Automated Liquid Handling

– Manual Liquid Handling

– Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

By Application:

– Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

– Cancer & Genomic Research

– Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Aurora Biomed Inc., AutoGen Inc., Danaher, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Analytik Jena AG, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf AG, Agilant Technology and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Liquid Handling Technology Market in Market Study:

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

