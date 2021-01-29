Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market 2020 Strategic Assessment- Amphenol Corporation, SelectConnect Technologies, Molex LLC

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market 2020-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The LDS Antenna Market was valued at USD 368.899 million in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.75%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co. Ltd, Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co., Ltd, Tongda Group Holdings Limited, Amphenol Corporation, HARTING KGaA, Pulse Electronics Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd, SelectConnect Technologies, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, Molex LLC, Taoglas Limited among others.

Scope of the Report:

The LDS antenna market is segmented by end-user industry and geography. The end-user industry is further segmented by healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, networking, and other end-user industries. Geographically the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics to Hold Major Share

LDS antennas are extensively used in smartphones, wearables, laptops, gaming consoles and accessories, and tablets.

Global digital spending is expected to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2018, with three product categories alone making up 75% of this global expenditure: smartphones (48%); TVs (12%); and mobile PCs/tablets (15%).

With consumers demanding better body to screen ratios from device manufacturers, OEMs are pushing the boundaries of electronics by developing smartphones with almost no bezels. Miniaturization of internal components is considered to be a key concept to enable a higher body to screen ratio, which is expected to increase the adoption of LDS technologies.

