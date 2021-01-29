Cyber Security Insurance Market Analysis, Growth and Business Opportunities 2020 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Cyber Security Insurance including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Cyber Security Insurance investments from 2020 till 2025.

The cyber security insurance market was valued at USD 7.36 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 27.83 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.30%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The Global Cyber Security Insurance market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like XL Group Ltd, American International Group Inc., Lloyds Bank PLC, Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd, The Chubb Corporation, AON PLC, Beazley Group, Lockton Companies Inc., Security Scorecard, Allianz SE, Munich Re Group among others.

Scope of the Report:

Cyber security insurance is a contract that an individual or entity can purchase to help reduce the financial risks associated with doing business online. In exchange for a monthly or quarterly fee, the insurance policy transfers some of the risks to the insurer. Many companies purchase cyber security insurance policies to cover extra expenditures that could result from the physical destruction or theft of digital assets. Such expenditures typically include the cost of notifying customers that a security breach has incurred, as well as the cost of regulatory compliance fines.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Segment is Estimated to Hold a Significant Share of the Market Studied

Due to data proliferation, healthcare is emerging as a significant market for the global cyber security insurance market. Digitization has exponentially increased the volume and speed of healthcare data generation. As much as 80% of the data generated by the healthcare industry is likely to be in the cloud by 2020. Security is also becoming a major concern.

According to the HIPAA report, 2018 witnessed a 157.67% year-over-year surge in the number of exposed healthcare records in the United States.

Accentures 2018 Healthcare Workforce Survey on cyber security found that almost 18% of healthcare employees were willing to sell confidential data to unauthorized parties, for as little as USD 500 to USD 1,000. This has increased the need for internal cyber security as an immediate solution.

In one Telehealth survey, 69% of the patients expressed that they prefer getting medical care without visiting the hospital. The telemedicine market is expected to grow at a healthy rate, since more insurance companies are now offering coverage for these visits as well.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Cyber Security Insurance Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Global Cyber Security Insurance Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

