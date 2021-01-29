Carbon Fiber Market Growing Demand, Supply and Revenue 2020 to 2025

Global Carbon Fiber Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Carbon Fiber including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Carbon Fiber investments from 2020 till 2025.

The market for carbon fiber is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 12% during the forecast period.

The Global Carbon Fiber market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like A&P Technology, Inc., Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co. Ltd, DowAksa, Formosa Plastics Group, Hexcel Corporation, Holding company “Composite, HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc., Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd., SGL Carbon, Solvay, TEIJIN LIMITED, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., ZHONGFU SHENYING CARBON FIBER CO.,LTD among others.

Market Overview

Major factors driving the market studied include increasing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles and increasing usage of carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense sector. However, the high cost of carbon fiber and the availability of cheap alternatives, such as fiberglass, are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Composite materials dominated the application segment of the market, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the strong demand for carbon fiber reinforcement polymers from the aerospace, defense, automobile, construction, sports, and leisure sectors.

– Its increasing application in the wind energy sector is likely to become an opportunity in the future.

– Europe dominated the market across the globe, with a large consumption recorded by countries, such as Germany and France.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Aerospace and Defense Sector

– The carbon fibers are a perfect choice for numerous aerospace and defense applications as they provide strength, endurance, and stability as required.

– Conventional metal structures are increasingly being replaced by carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) in aircraft, due to their light yet stiff design structure. From the interior of an airplane or a jet to the rotor blades of a helicopter, composite materials are emerging as an integral part of the aerospace industry.

– In the defense industry, the use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) is present in missile defense, ground defense, and military marine.

– In Asia-Pacific, the aerospace industry is growing at a fast rate, as many of the countries have increased their spending on defense platforms and technologies. In addition, Southeast Asia continues to be the fastest-growing region in terms of passenger travel.

– Increasing use of carbon fiber in aircraft, coupled with the increasing number of aircraft launched in the market, annually, is expected to provide a huge growth opportunity for the carbon fiber market in the aerospace industry in the forecast period.

