Body Scrub Market Rising Trends, Demands and Business Opportunities 2020 to 2025

The global body scrub market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period.

The Global Body Scrub market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Loreal, Procter & Gamble, The Body Shop, Lancome Paris, Estee Lauder, Home & body Co., BlissWorld Inc., 3LAB.comamong others.

Competitive Landscape:

Competition Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading players on the basis of product portfolio, production plants, market pricing, sales footprint, target customer types, etc.

Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Body Scrub market. Product Benchmarking: Benchmarking of most selling variant of all leading companies on the basis of major technical parameters. In-depth analysis of benchmarking and recommendation on ideal product specifications

Scope of the Report:

The Global Body Scrub market has been segmented by product type into herbal, organic, and chemical-based scrubs. By form, the body scrubs have been widely classified into powders, gel or liquids, and cream-based scrubs. Further, according to the skin type, they are differentiated into the ones made specifically for sensitive, normal, dry and oily skin. The body scrub market is segmented by the distribution through hypermarkets and supermarkets, independent retailers, convenience stores, and other distribution channels. Lastly, the body scrub market is also segmented by Geography.

Key Market Trends:

Paraben Free Skin Care Products are Gaining Potential Market

The growing awareness towards a perfect body appearance has changed the mindset of the people. With the popularization of organic products, the synthetic compounds like propylparaben and butylparaben are no more regarded to be safe for use. Just 35% of beauty products contain parabens, down nearly 7 points over the last two years. Though many skin-care markets still derive a significant share of sales from products with parabens and many other undesirable ingredients, the shift to paraben-free is highly noticeable. Over the last two years, facial cosmetics have gone from just 43% paraben-free to 54% and the figures are expected to decline further in the upcoming future.

