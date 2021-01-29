Baby Carrier Market Rising Trends, Growth Opportunities and Global Outlook 2020 to 2025

Global Baby Carrier Market 2020-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Baby Carrier market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Baby Carrier market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The global baby carrier market is growing at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The Global Baby Carrier market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Artsana SpA, BabyBjrn AB, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, Ergobaby, Moby Wrap Inc, Chimparoo, Balboa Baby, Baby Tula LLC, Onya Baby, Baby KÕtan among others.

Scope of the Report:

Global baby carrier market is segmented by product type such that into the buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, baby sling carrier, and others.The adoption of buckled baby carriers is growing widely, with new brands and well-known brands making their ways into more mainstream stores. These carriers are ideal for carrying infants during outdoor activities, such as hiking or during adverse climatic conditions, such as rain or snow. Moreover, by distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, online retail stores, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Consumer Spending and Growing Innovation in Baby Carrier Design and Material

Increasing consumer spending and growing innovation in baby carrier design and material used in baby carrier products are driving the growth of the baby carrier market across the globe. The increasing popularity of ergonomically designed baby carriers, which are known for better comfort and safety of babies, and lightweight baby carriers is likely to drive the growth of the baby carrier market. Owing to development in the baby carrier material, lightweight baby carriers are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Major players in the baby carrier are taking inspiration from baby strollers in terms of product innovation in the fabric along with the shape and size of the baby carrier.

