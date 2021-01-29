Agriculture Drones Market by Technology Advancements and Growth Prospects 2020 to 2025

Global Agriculture Drones Market 2020-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Agriculture Drones market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Agriculture Drones market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The agriculture drones market was estimated to be USD 9.9 billion in 2018 and it is expected to register a CAGR 7.13% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The Global Agriculture Drones market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like 3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment, AGCO Corp, AgEagle LLC, Agribotix LLC, AutoCopter Corp, Delair-Tech SAS, DJI, DroneDeploy, Eagle UAV Services, Honey Comb Corp, Parrot SA, Precisionhawk, Sentera LLC, Trimble Navigation Limited, Yamaha Motor among others.

Scope of the Report:

Drones are a stirring innovative technology that could change how farmers manage their operations. This technology is ultimately expected to become as pervasive as tractors. Among other uses, drones are capable of collecting data that can be used to decide if crops have enough water or to even find leakages in the irrigation system.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming

The concept of precision farming has a lot of advantages for the agricultural sector. Different technologies, such as global positioning systems and guided vehicles, are being developed to create an era of precision farming. The rapid growth of the agriculture sector, which is now inculcating technological innovations into its agricultural practices will continue to drive the market for precision farming, and subsequently of agriculture drones as a part of it. With the increasing demand for food, globally, there is a constant pressure to increase agricultural productivity as well as to maintain good crop health. This is expected to lead to an increase in production.

