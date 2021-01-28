Utility And Energy Analytics Market 2020 Strategic Assessment- Oracle Corporation, Capgemini SE, ABB Corporation, IBM Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Utility And Energy Analytics including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Utility And Energy Analytics investments from 2019 till 2024.

The utility and energy analytics market was valued at USD 292.25 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1088.38 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

The Utility And Energy Analytics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Oracle Corporation, Capgemini SE, ABB Corporation, IBM Corporation, Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies), SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, SAP SE, BuildingIQ Inc., Teradata Corporation among others

Scope of the Report

The analytics landscape is quickly changing for energy and utility companies, with fresh data sources, both structured and unstructured including IoT data, and swelling competition from providers of alternative energy. In order to precisely predict demand, control costs, and expand business decisions, utility companies need data solutions that directly influence business performance by dropping costs, improving services, finding risks and efficiently support customer engagement.

Key Market Trends

Two-way Communication between Smart Meters and Utilities Enables Increased Application

– Electricity cannot be stored in large volumes and supply and demand must be matched to achieve a balanced system. Predictive analytics plays an important role in accurately forecasting these demands.

– The deployment of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) by utilities have enabled electricity usage sensing and bi-directional communication between consumers and electric utilities. This provides ample opportunities to efficiently deal with peak demands and reduce energy consumption by using pricing incentives as in demand response (DR) programs.

– Demand response provides an opportunity for consumers to play a significant role in the operation of the electric grid, by reducing or shifting their electricity usage during peak periods in response to time-based rates or other forms of financial incentives.

– The growing availability of high resolution, high-dimensional electricity consumption data offers unique opportunities in developing forecasting models. But this has also offered a data repository for data analytics for balancing the supply and demand. Such models can lower the cost of electricity in wholesale markets, and in turn, lead to lower retail rates.

North America Leads and Pioneers Markets for Utility and Energy Analytics Solutions

– North America is one of the leading adopters of analytics solutions and is considered to be one of the largest markets for utility and energy analytics. The demand in the region is mainly driven by a higher focus on innovations through R&D and technology advancement in developed economies, such as the United States and Canada. The regions large consumption of energy is also supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of vendors in the market. Some of them include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, BuildingIQ, and SAS Institute Inc among others.

– On April 2018, Building IQ partnered with Cypress Envirosystems, a company that offers electro-pneumatic thermostat solutions to retrofit existing commercial buildings and industrial facilities, to enhance productivity and save energy. Both companies want to bring the energy optimization mindset to facility managers in older buildings to share how visualization and data analytics can result in real savings.

– According to the US Energy Information Administration, the total energy consumption is expected to increase by 5% between 2016 and 2040. With such less growth, it is essential for companies to reduce downtime to maintain profitability efficiently. This fuels the market for data analytics in utilities and energy.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Utility And Energy Analytics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

