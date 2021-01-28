Structural Insulated Panels Market Competitive Insights, Production and Demand 2020

Global Structural Insulated Panels Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Structural Insulated Panels including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Structural Insulated Panels investments from 2020 till 2025.

The global structural insulated panel market is expected to register healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 6% through the forecast period.

The Global Structural Insulated Panels market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Alubel SpA, ArcelorMittal, BALEX-METAL, DANA Group of Companies, Isopan (Manni Group SpA), Italpannelli SRL, Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd, Kingspan Group, Marcegaglia SpA, Metecno, Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt Ltd, NCI Building Systems, Nucor Building Systems, Owens Corning, PFB Corporation, Premier Building Systems, Rautaruukki Corporation, Tata Steel Europe Limited, Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd among others.

Most of the market leaders are forward integrated, i.e., they produce structural insulated panels along with providing installations and maintenance services. Premier Building Systems is the leading manufacturer of structural insulated panels in the North America region.

Market Overview

The major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand from the construction sector and increasing cold storage applications. Advancements in building technologies such as modular construction techniques are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The building wall segment is expected to dominate the market and expand at the fastest CAGR uring the forecast period. This is due to the robust demand from the residential sector.

– North America dominated the market, holding a share of over 35%. This growth is primarily due to rising construction activities in Canada and Mexico.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Building Walls

– Structural insulated wall panels are generally available in thicknesses of 4-1/2 inches and 6-1/2 inches. Manufacturing of curved wall panels are possible and it is often more practical to use stud framing for non-orthogonal geometries.

– The whole wall R-value of a wall assembly is currently the best and the most followed method of quantifying the total thermal performance. The whole wall R-value takes the resistance of heat flown through an opaque cross-sectional area of the insulation and structure into the account while the total loss of energy at the interfaces of the wall with the roof and floor are accounted.

– The whole wall R-value of a 4-inch structural insulated wall panel is 14, whereas for a 2×4 wall is less than 10. The whole wall R-value of a 2×6 wall is between 11 and 13.7 depending on the quality of the installation of batt insulation.

– The elimination of thermal bridging and a more airtight envelope contributes to the higher whole wall R-value of structural insulated wall panels, compared to the conventional metal and wood stud walls

– The total volume of the panels used as structural insulated wall panels is much higher, compared to the volume of the panels used as structural insulated roof panels.

