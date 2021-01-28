Spandex Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces

This XploreMR report examines the global spandex market for the forecast period 2015-2021. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates and insights pertaining to various segments of the global spandex market.

According to the U.S Federal Trade Commission (FTC), “Spandex is a manufactured fiber in which the fiber-forming substance is a long-chain synthetic polymer comprising at least 85% of segmented polyurethane.” This fiber, also called elastane, is a synthetic long-chain polyurethane-polyurea copolymer composed of rigid diisocyanate segments and flexible macro-glycol segments arranged in a specific order. The fiber is characterized by exceptional stretch and recover properties, with an elongation at break of around 400% to 600%. These characteristics entail its wide-scale use in a diverse set of applications in textile & clothing and healthcare industries. Some prominent areas of application for spandex fibers include sportswear, casual clothing, home furnishings, and undergarments. Medical and healthcare-related applications of spandex fibers include diapers, compression stockings & hoses, and bandages.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into four key sections on the basis of application, downstream process, fabric type, and region. The report analyzes the global spandex market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (metric tons).

The report begins with an overview of the global spandex market, appraising market performance in terms of revenue and volume, followed by XploreMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is also included in the report to equip the client with crystal-clear, decision-making insights.

The subsequent section analyzes the spandex market on the basis of applications and presents a forecast for 2015-2021.

Applications assessed in the report are: Clothing Sportswear Home furnishing Underwear Other clothing (denim, casual clothing, etc.) Medical Diapers Compression stockings & surgical hoses Other medical applications (bandages, etc.)

The report further analyzes the market based on fabric types and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next six years.

Fabric types assessed in the report are: Two-way Four-way

The next section of the report analyzes the global spandex market on the basis of downstream processes.

Downstream processes assessed in the report are: Knitting Weaving Yarn covering

The report further analyzes the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next six years.

Regions assessed in the report are: North America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa Latin America

To calculate the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split, by application, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated by the global spandex market.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins by sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, XploreMR triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the spandex market. However, quantifying the market across the above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the spandex market by region, application, fabric type, and downstream process, and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the global spandex market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the spandex market, This XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global spandex market.

In the final section of the report, spandex market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and supply spandex. The report contains company profiles of some key players in the global spandex market.

