Pet Food Market Competitive Insights, Demand and Supply Analysis 2020 to 2025

The Pet Food Market report provides realistic and purposeful details of the Pet Food market, that assist you in promoting ideas with research-based factors. It offers in-depth data, refines variations of the worldwide Pet Food market to help you in deciding the final strategy. It’ll conjointly facilitate to achieve the expected market position. The Pet Food market research may be a united outcome of intakes from trade consultants with perception, the expertise of Pet Food industry and qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

The global pet food market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 87.08 billion in 2020 and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The Global Pet Food market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Mars Inc., Nestle Purina Petcare, Nutriara Alimentos Ltda, InVivo NSA, Yamahisa Pet Care, J.M.Smucker (Big Heart), Wellpet, Blue Buffalo, Diamond Pet Foods among others.

Competitive Landscape:

Scope of the Report:

The pet food market is segmented by animal type (dogs, cats, birds, and other animal types), product type (dry pet food, wet pet food, veterinary diets, treats/snacks, and organic products), ingredient type (animal-derived, plant-derived, cereals and cereal derivatives, and other ingredient types), sales channel (specialized pet shops, internet sales, hypermarkets, and other sales channels), pricing type (economic segment, premium segment, and super-premium segment), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Key Market Trends:

Rising Trend of Pet Humanization

The shift in pet ownership to parenting has been a very crucial and defining trend in the pet food market, more so in the developed countries. Over a third of the households in the developed countries own a pet. Traditionally, pet owners fed their pet the leftovers and scraps from family meals. However, consumers are now becoming aware about that pet food and home-made food consist of separate nutritional elements, and that pets need to be fed a diverse range of food, as part of an adequate diet.

Buyers are looking for products, which are locally grown, or natural, or have digestive benefits. Hence, it is not a surprise that the sales of premium and specialized pet foods are higher than the sales of mid-priced products. Additionally, the pet humanization trend led to an increase in health consciousness and has generated demand for pet food free of sugars, grains, dyes, and other chemical additives.

