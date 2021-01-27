Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market by Product Form, Sales Channel, Application, Source, Flavor & Texture, Geography and Key Competitors Analysis

This report provides a forecast analysis of the global pre-made pouch packaging market. It provides historical data of 2014-2018 and forecast from 2019-2029 in terms of market revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (tonnes). The pre-made pouch packaging market is expected to experience a CAGR over 4% during the period 2019-2029. The report on the pre-made pouch packaging market includes market outlook and macroeconomic indicators on the packaging industry, food & beverages industry, pouch packaging industry, and the global flexible packaging industry, among others. Moreover, it also includes market dynamics such as drivers, recent trends, restraints, and opportunities associated with the pre-made pouch packaging market. The report includes a study of the market prospects for the manufacturers of pre-made pouch packaging, and comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis.

The pre-made pouch packaging market report is compiled under different chapters; an overview of each chapter is as follows:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

This section provides a comprehensive summary of the global pre-made pouch packaging market, including trends, product & market evolution, and XploreMR analysis and key recommendations on how to frame winning strategies for the target market.

Chapter 2: Market Overview

This section reflects a detailed overview of the pre-made pouch packaging market coverage, definitions, and limitations of the market eco-system.

Chapter 3: Key Market Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends that are impacting the global pre-made pouch packaging market.

Chapter 4: Global Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market Demand Analysis

This section covers the pre-made pouch packaging market demand analysis for 2014-2018 and forecast for 2019-2029 from a volume (tonnes) perspective.

Chapter 5: Global Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market – Pricing Analysis

Pricing analysis of the pre-made pouch packaging market on the basis of region and closure type has been considered. Weighted average pricing has been considered by taking regional market share, segmental market share, and pricing, by each region.

Chapter 6: Global Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market Background

This section covers the global economic outlook, packaging industry outlook, pouch packaging market outlook, macro-economic factors, forecast factors, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, PESTLE analysis for key countries, and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunity analysis) to gain deep qualitative insights about the pre-made pouch packaging market.

Chapter 7: Global Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market by Closure Type

This chapter includes the pre-made pouch packaging market analysis by closure type such as tear notch, spout, zipper, flip lid & others. Market attractiveness analysis for each segment is also provided in this chapter.

Chapter 8: Global Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market by Material Type

This chapter includes the pre-made pouch packaging market analysis by material type, including plastic, paper, aluminum laminates, and others. Plastic is further sub-segmented as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), and polyamide (PA). Market attractiveness analysis for each segment is also provided in this chapter.

Chapter 9: Global Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market by End-use Industries

This chapter includes the pre-made pouch packaging market analysis by end-use industry, including food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and others. The food segment is sub-segmented as corrugated boxes, containers & shippers, protective packaging, trays, clamshells, bins & totes, and others fruits & vegetables, meat, poultry and seafood, bakery & confectionery, ready-to-eat, dairy products, pet food, and others. Market attractiveness analysis for each segment is also provided in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Global Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market by Region

This chapter includes the pre-made pouch packaging market analysis by region, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. Market attractiveness analysis for each segment is also provided in this chapter.

Chapter 11: North America Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market Analysis

This section provides the market forecast and analysis for North America, based on key market segments. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments, along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 12: Latin America Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market Analysis

This section provides the market forecast and analysis for Latin America, based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments, along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 13: Europe Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market Analysis

This section provides market forecast and analysis for Europe, based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments, along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 14: South Asia Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market Analysis

This section provides market forecast and analysis for South Asia, based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments, along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 15: East Asia Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market Analysis

This section provides the market forecast and analysis for East Asia, based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments, along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 16: Oceania Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market Analysis

This section provides market forecast and analysis for Oceania, based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments, along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 17: Middle East & Africa (MEA) Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market Analysis

This section provides market forecast and analysis for the Middle East & Africa (MEA), based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments, along with impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 18: Emerging Countries Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market Analysis

This section provides market forecast and analysis for emerging countries, including India and China, based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments, along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 19: Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market Structure Analysis

This section provides the breakdown of the market into a three-tier framework, depending upon the revenue generated from the sales of pre-made pouch packaging.

Chapter 20: Competition Analysis

The competition analysis section includes company market share analysis, along with a dashboard view of key parameters of the top 20 companies in the market. Company profiles encompass product overview, SWOT analysis, go-to market strategies, preferred sales channels, and key financials, among others.

Major players operating in the pre-made pouch packaging market are Bemis Company, Inc., Uflex Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Plc, Glenroy, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Ampac Holdings LLC, Berry Global, Inc., Paharpur 3P, Printpack, Inc., Accredo Packaging, Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Gualapack S.p.A., Goglio SpA, Fres-co System USA, Inc., HBC Packaging, Scholle IPN Corporation, Thimonnier SASU, and Genpak Flexible.

Chapter 21: Research Methodology

An overview of the research methodology for the pre-made pouch packaging market has been highlighted in this section.

Chapter 22: Assumptions & Acronyms

This section includes a list of all the assumptions & acronyms used in the pre-made pouch packaging market report.

