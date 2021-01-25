Global Egg Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Insights and Global Industry Analysis 2022

The Business Research Company’s Egg Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global egg market expected to reach a value of nearly $162.39 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the egg market is due to low interest rate environment, increasing population and global economic growth.

The eggs market consists of the sale of raw eggs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce raw eggs, including poultry farms and other entities which breed, and/or hatch and/or raise hens and other birds. Market size in this market is valued at farm gate prices. The egg market includes eggs from hens, ducks, geese, quails and other birds. This market excludes sales of bird meat and processed eggs

Entities in the egg farming industry are using innovative technologies such as HyperEye to optimize the production of eggs. HyperEye technology identifies the gender of eggs before incubation. This technology saves hatcheries the cost of incubating eggs that will never hatch or be used in the egg farming industry, reduces waste and improves animal welfare, is the major trend in the egg market.

The egg market is segmented into

Animal Produce, Duck, Quail,

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the egg market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the egg market are Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., Proteína Animal S.A. DE C.V., Rose Acre Farms, Inc., Charoen Pokphand Group, ISE Foods Inc.

