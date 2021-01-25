Ethylene and Propylene Market Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players 2012 – 2018

Profiled in the report are key players in the global ethylene and propylene market, along with an elaboration upon company overview, technological advancement, and business strategy of each of these vendors.

Overview of the Global Ethylene and Propylene Market

The global ethylene market was valued at US$156.0 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach US$234.2 billion by 2020, growing at a 6.0% CAGR from 2014 to 2020.

Due to its widespread industrial applications, ethylene is produced by petrochemicals companies worldwide. Owing to growing demand for ethylene from several end-use industries, the production capacity of ethylene is increased periodically by petrochemical companies, which is leading to sustainable growth of the global ethylene market.

Polyethylene accounted as the largest application segment, holding more than 50% of the ethylene market in 2013. Various types of polyethylene are used in the manufacture of plastic for the production of everyday appliances, pipes, packaging material, and toys.

Plastic produced from polyethylene can be pressed into different shapes – from the simplest to the most complex. Increasing consumption of polyethylene for the production of various plastic components is indirectly driving the ethylene market.

In 2011, the global propylene market was worth more than US$90 billion and is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth in coming years.

Propylene is used in the manufacture of propylene polymers that have application in acrylic fibers and coatings, PVC plasticizers and coatings, polyurethane resins, epoxy resins and polycarbonates, and solvents. The automotive sector is the largest end user of polypropylene.

Massive expansion in ethylene and propylene production, combined with rising demand for downstream products from India, China, and the Middle East, will propel growth of the overall ethylene and propylene market.

Strict environmental regulations, fluctuations in raw material prices, and political uncertainty in crude oil producing regions are major factors restraining the ethylene and propylene market.

Major Companies Involved in the Global Ethylene and Propylene Market

BASF, ExxonMobil Chemical, INEOS, Formosa Plastics Corporation, DuPont, Dow Chemical, LyondellBasell Industries, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, and Chevron Phillips are some of the major companies in the global ethylene and propylene market.

Geographies in the Global Ethylene and Propylene Market

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

