Digital Oilfield Technology Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth in Coming Years

The need of oil companies to reduction the production cost and increasing participation of software firms is driving the growth of the digital oilfield technology market across the globe. Already generating $26,570.4 million revenue in 2017, the market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2018–2023 (forecast period), ultimately growing to $34,871.6 million by 2023. Digital oilfield technology refers to the software and hardware used to optimize the production of oil in order to reduce production costs and generate the maximum revenue.

On segmenting by process, the digital oilfield technology market can be categorized into reservoir optimization, drilling optimization, production optimization, and others. Among these, the production optimization category held the largest revenue share (over 35.0%) in 2017, as it helps companies identify underperforming wells or assets and come up with a solution. In Europe, the number of mature oilfields, where the production has peaked and started declining, is increasing. This is resulting in a growing demand for digital technology for production optimization, which is why this category is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 4.8%.

Across the globe, oil companies are increasingly digitizing their oilfields to achieve optimum production and operation cost reduction. The digital technology in oilfield helps make drilling and transportation efficient and the production process transparent, thereby leading to decreased operational costs. Another reason for the growth of the digital oilfield technology market is the increasing volume of data and the need to analyze it. This why, software companies, including Microsoft, IBM, SAS, Progress, and EMC Corporation, are increasingly foraying into the field of big data analytics for oilfields.

Hence, we see that the market will continue to progress during the forecast period owing to the increasing cost reduction steps taken by oil firms.

