Compound Coating Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2018 – 2028

Global Compound Coating market

The business report on the global Compound Coating market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Compound Coating is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global compound coating market has been segmented as –

Palm Oil

Coconut Oil

Rapeseed oil

Sunflower Oil

Palm kernel Oil

Others

On the basis of application, the global compound coating market has been segmented as –

Chocolates

Muffins and Cakes

Cookies

Ice-Cream

Sports Bars

Others

On the basis of flavor, the global compound coating market has been segmented as –

Mint

Vanilla

Chocolate

Strawberry

Caramel

Butterscotch

Others

Exhibit 1

Likely Demand Intensity of Compound Coating in Top Chocolate Consuming Markets

Global Compound Coating Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global compound coating market are The Barry Callebaut Group, Cargill Incorporated, AAK AB, Caldic B.V., DDW The Colour House, Bunge Loders Croklaan, Palsgaard, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Blommer Chocolate Company, INFORUM and Olam Internationa, among others.

Key Developments

On July 2017, The Barry Callebaut Group expanded its protein product portfolio by launching its FortiPro Brand of protein compound coatings. This protein compound coating is available in various flavors, such as milk, and various colours, such as white and dark. This protein is used across several application areas ranging from confectionery to the bakery industry.

In December 2014, The Barry Callebaut Group, one of the major manufacturers of chocolate and cocoa products, expanded its line of colored and flavored compound coatings, thereby delivering compounding solutions for industries, such as bakery, snack bars, ice cream and confectionary. The range also delivers new flavors and textures, such as mint, caramel, butterscotch, strawberry, blueberry and coconut to the global industry.

Exhibit 2

Opportunities for Market Participants

Consumers across the globe are increasingly looking for food products that are clean and healthy, which has been pushing the manufacturers across the globe to incorporate healthy ingredients into their products. The growing trend of use of protein within the confectionary market has been creating immense opportunities for the confectionery product manufacturers, which they can exploit by focusing on delivering high protein bars in the sports industry. All these factors will fuel the growth of market for compound coatings in near future. Furthermore, the growth in the overall confectionary market has been further pushing the incorporation of flavored compound coatings.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Compound Coating market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Compound Coating market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Compound Coating market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global Compound Coating market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Compound Coating market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global Compound Coating market

Analysis of the global Compound Coating market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Compound Coating market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the Compound Coating market

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Crucial findings of the Compound Coating market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Compound Coating market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Compound Coating market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

The Compound Coating market addresses the following queries:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Compound Coating market?

Which players are entering into partnerships and why?

What are the supply-side trends of the global Compound Coating market?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Compound Coating ?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Compound Coating market?

The Compound Coating market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

