Industrial Racking System Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

Industrial Racking System Market: Report Primer

This XploreMR study offers an eight-year analysis and forecast for the global Industrial Racking System market for the period between 2018 and 2026. This study on the Industrial Racking System market considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration from 2018 to 2026. The Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR), in terms of both value and volume, has been represented from 2018 to 2026. The Industrial Racking System market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the Industrial Racking System market study and perspectives of industry participants, the global Industrial Racking System market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2018 and 2026, in terms of value. Surge in trade volume exports, increased acceptance of the brand, focus on e-commerce and policy support by regional governments are the cited reasons for the strong growth outlook for the global industrial racking system market. Analysts also expect selective racking and boltless shelving segment to grow at a significant pace on the back of rising warehouse upgrade activities and a lack of warehousing infrastructure.

This XploreMR report on Industrial Racking System carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as carrying capacity, design type and end use. The primary objective of this report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rate and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders in the Industrial Racking System market.

Each section of the report has been structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the Industrial Racking System market. This Industrial Racking System market report begins with market definitions, which are followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the Industrial Racking System market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews with key stakeholders in the market.

Industrial Racking System Market: Segmentation Carrying Capacity Design End Use Region Light Duty Medium Duty Heavy Duty Racking Selective Racking Cantilever Racking Push Back Racking Narrow & Wide Aisle Racking Drive-In-Racking Pallet Flow Racking Carton Flow Racking Mobile Racking Shelving Boltless Shelving Open & Closed Shelving Single & Multi-Tier Shelving Drawers & Cabinets Mobile, Pigeon Hole, Mezzanine Shelving Automotive Construction Chemical & Pharmaceutical Food & Beverage Retail & General Purpose Ecommerce 3PLs Textile & Other Manufacturing North America Latin America Europe SEA & Other APAC MEA China India

The Industrial Racking System market report begins with market introduction. In the next section, the report describes market development background, macro-economic factors, industry factors, forecast factors, global weighted average pricing analysis, value chain overview and an assessment of the sales of Industrial Racking System for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the report discusses market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and trends, impacting the Industrial Racking System market’s growth at a global level. Market opportunities or potential for the manufacturers of Industrial Racking System have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global Industrial Racking System market at a qualitative level, based on analysis facts and insights.

In the following sections of the report, market value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Tons) projections for the Industrial Racking System market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level have been included.

The next section of the Industrial Racking System report presents a summarised view of the global Industrial Racking System market based on seven prominent regions, with market numbers represented for key countries considered in the study. The section includes regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions. The market analysis sections cover regional trends and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing the market in each region.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current Industrial Racking System market, which forms the basis of how the global Industrial Racking System market is expected to shape in future. Given the characteristics of the Industrial Racking System market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis: primary research, secondary research and XploreMR analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we do not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse the Industrial Racking System market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the Industrial Racking System market and identify the right opportunities available for the value chain participants.

As previously discussed, the Industrial Racking System market has been split into four segments. These segments, on the basis of carrying capacity, design type, end use and region, have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the Industrial Racking System market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends being witnessed in the Industrial Racking System market.

Another crucial feature included in XploreMR’s comprehensive report on the Industrial Racking System market is the analysis of all key segments in the Industrial Racking System market and regional adoption, along with the revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve in the Industrial Racking System market.

In the final section of the Industrial Racking System report, a competitive landscape of the Industrial Racking System market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the Industrial Racking System market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report are the manufacturers and end-users of Industrial Racking Systems. In addition to this, the section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Industrial Racking System market.

Detailed profiles of providers of Industrial Racking System have also been included under the scope of the Industrial Racking System market report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments. Some of the key competitors covered in the report include Kardex AG, Daifuku Co., Ltd., SSI Schaefer, Foothills Systems, Hannibal Industries, Cornix SA, Gonvarri Material Handling, ARPAC, AK Material Handling Systems, North American Steel Equipment Inc., EMRACK International, PROMAN, s.r.o., Nedcon B.V., Averys SA, Jungheinrich AG, Mecalux, S.A. and AR Racking, Ridg-U-Rak Inc. among others.

