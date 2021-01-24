Fat Powders Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2019 – 2027
Global Fat Powders market – A brief by Transparency Market Research (TMR)
The business report on the global Fat Powders market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.
As per the report, the global market of Fat Powders is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of source, the global Fat Powders market has been segmented as-
- Soybean oil
- Canola oil
- Coconut oil
- Palm oil
- Sunflower oil
On the basis of product type, the global Fat Powders market has been segmented as-
- High-Fat
- Low-Fat
On the basis of end use, the global fat powders market has been segmented as-
- Industrial
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Infant formula
- Dairy Products
- Beverages
- Nutrition Bars
- Frozen desserts
- Cheese Processing
- Soups & sauces
- Dressings & condiments
- Food Service Provider
- Retail
On the basis of sales channel, the global fat powders market has been segmented as-
- B2B
- B2C
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Independent Groceries
- Specialty Stores
- Online Retailing
- Others
On the basis of packaging format, the global fat powders market has been segmented as-
- Pouches & sachets
- Carton packs
- Tins
- Bulk packaging
On the basis of region, the global fat powders market has been segmented as-
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Oceania
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
Global Fat Powders: Key Players
Some of the major players of Fat Powders market include: Koninklijke FrieslandCampina NV, Imeko Dairy Products B.V., Solarec, Frontera Group, Inc., Vitusa Global, FIT, Vreugdenhil Dairy Foods, Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited, Polindus, Glenstal Foods Ltd., and Hoogwegt International B.V.
Key Takeaways: Fat Powders
- In 2018, Lactalis Ingredients, launched Lactimilk, a new Fat-filled dairy powder (fat powder) with 28% fat and 24% protein to match with the whole milk powder composition. The products is made from skimmed milk and vegetable fat and is fortified with vitamin A and vitamin D.
Opportunities for Participants of Fat Powders Market:
The market for fat powders is anticipated to witness a lucrative demand in both developed and developing economies. Fat powders make up a large share of the EU dairy exports. Within Europe, the major fat powder markets are Netherlands, U.K., Ireland, and Denmark. North America and the Asia Pacific are also expected to offer a substantial market opportunity to fat powders owing to growing food and beverages market and dairy products. Besides, increasing cultures of hotels and cafes in the regions is further boosting the demand for fat powders over the forecast period.
The manufacturers of fat powders are focusing on product launches, enhancing their production capacity, and investing in research and development activities aiming to deliver the improved product to the end use industries and consumers. Prominent players of fat powders are focusing on reshaping the packaging formats for fat, to meet consumer needs and convenience.
The fat powders market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the fat powders market, including but not limited to: product type, source, sales channel, packaging format and regional markets.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Fat powders market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The fat powders market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the fat powders market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the Fat Powders market report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the fat powders market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the fat powders market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
Crucial findings of the Fat Powders market report:
- Historical and future progress of the global Fat Powders market.
- Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.
- Application of each segment in various regions.
- Comparative study between leading and emerging Fat Powders market vendors.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
The Fat Powders market addresses the following queries:
- What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Fat Powders market?
- Which players are entering into partnerships and why?
- What are the supply-side trends of the global Fat Powders market?
- Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Fat Powders ?
- What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Fat Powders market?
The Fat Powders market report has considered
- 2018 as the base year
- 2019 as the estimated year
- 2014-2018 as the historic period
- 2019-2029 as the forecast period
