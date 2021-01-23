Orthopaedic Prosthetics Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast on the global orthopedic prosthetics market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global orthopedic prosthetics market.

Report Description

In terms of revenue, the global orthopedic prosthetics market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, 2018–2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on market dynamics that can influence the growth of global orthopedic prosthetics market over the forecast period. Insights on key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in global orthopedic prosthetics market are presented in the report.

The global market for orthopedic prosthetics is expected to witness moderate growth rate in terms of value owing to increasing incidence of trauma/accidental injuries. Introduction of custom made implant products, rising demand for advanced orthopedic prosthetics, favorable reimbursement for orthopedic prosthetics, rise in prevalence of lifestyle related diseases and disorders, growing focus on containment of healthcare costs and distribution & collaboration agreements to increase product reach driving global revenues is creating high potential growth opportunities for players operating in global orthopedic prosthetics market.

Revenue from the orthopedic prosthetics market in North America is expected to expand at relatively higher CAGR due to increasing incidence of trauma/accidental injuries. To understand and assess opportunities in global orthopedic prosthetics market, the report offers market forecast on the basis of segment type classified into product type, technology, end user and regions. The report provides analysis of global orthopedic prosthetics market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The global orthopedic prosthetics market is segmented on the basis of product type into: Upper Extremity Prosthetics Hand Prosthetics Elbow Prosthetics Shoulder Prosthetics Lower Extremity Prosthetics Foot & Ankle Prosthetics Knee Prosthetics Hip Prosthetics Liners Sockets Modular Components

The report begins with the definition of orthopedic prosthetics market, followed by definitions of different orthopedic prosthetics product types. The market dynamics section includes XploreMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global orthopedic prosthetics market.

The report analyses the market on the basis of technology and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of technology, the global orthopedic prosthetics market is categorized into: Conventional Electric Powered Hybrid Orthopedic Prosthetics

The report analyses the global orthopedic prosthetics market on the basis of end users and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of end users, the global orthopedic prosthetics market is categorized into: Hospitals Prosthetic Clinics Rehabilitation Center Others

Next, the report analyses the market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of regions, the global orthopedic prosthetics market is segmented into: North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific China India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

In addition, we have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global orthopedic prosthetics market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical to assess the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by orthopedic prosthetics market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global orthopedic prosthetics market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help providers identify existing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a ‘competitive landscape’ has been included to provide a dashboard view of key companies operating in the global orthopedic prosthetics market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the orthopaedic prosthetics market and the potential players. However, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the main players operational in the global orthopedic prosthetics market.

