Global Pet Foods Market 2019-2025 | Analysis By Top Key Players Like Big Heart Pet Brands, Unicharm, Mars Incorporated and Others

With changing lifestyle and growing concerns over animal health, consumers have been spending more on high-quality food.

Pet owners are making sure that the products they buy are best suited for their requirements and contain all the necessary nutrition.

Pet Foods Market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pet Foods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pet Foods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Pet Foods in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Pet Foods manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Segment by Type: Dry Products, Wet/Canned Products, Nutritious Products, Snacks/treats, Others

Segment by Application: Dog, Cat, Others

