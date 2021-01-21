Global Luxury Carpet Market 2019-2026 By Top Key Players Analysis Shaw Industries, Mohawk, Oriental Weavers, Milliken, Balta and Others

Rugs and Carpets are textile floor covering consisting of an upper layer of pile attached to a backing. The pile is generally either made from wool or fibers such as polypropylene, nylon or polyester and usually consists of twisted tufts which are often heat-treated to maintain their structure.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with carpet industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into carpet industry, the current demand for carpet product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.

The global Luxury Carpet market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Luxury Carpet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Luxury Carpet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Luxury Carpet in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Luxury Carpet manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shaw Industries

Mohawk

Oriental Weavers

Milliken

Beaulieu

Interface

Dinarsu

Balta

Infloor

Tarkett

Dixie Group

Brintons

Merinos

Dongsheng Carpet Group

Jiangsu Kaili Carpet

Shanhua Carpet

Haima Carpet

TY Carpet

COC Carpet

Shenzhen Meijili Carpet

HUADE Group

Zhemei Carpets

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Segment by Type: Woven, Needle felt, Knotted, Others

Segment by Application: Commercial, Home, Transport

