Global Flooring And Carpet Market 2019-2026 By Top Key Players Analysis Like Mac Carpet, Beaulieu, Tarkett, Balta and Others

Flooring is the general term for a permanent covering of a floor, or for the work of installing such a floor covering. Floor covering is a term to generically describe any finish material applied over a floor structure to provide a walking surface. Both terms are used interchangeably but floor covering refers more to loose-laid materials.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1714545

The Nylon segment is expected to contribute comparatively high revenue among the material type segments over the forecast period, and is estimated to account for more than 40% value share of the global market by 2017 end.

The global Flooring and Carpet market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flooring and Carpet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flooring and Carpet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Flooring and Carpet in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Flooring and Carpet manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mac Carpet

Beaulieu

Tarkett

Balta

Al Sorayai

Mohawk

Oriental Weavers

Interface

Al Abdullatif

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Segment by Type: Carpets, Tufting, Woven, Rugs, Artificial Grass, Carpet Tiles, Vinyl Flooring, Laminate Parquet Flooring

Segment by Application: Residential, Commercial offices, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare and Hospitals, Education Institutes, Automotive, Industrial, Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Flooring and Carpet

1.1 Definition of Flooring and Carpet

1.2 Flooring and Carpet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Carpets

1.2.3 Tufting

1.2.4 Woven

1.2.5 Rugs

1.2.6 Artificial Grass

1.2.7 Carpet Tiles

1.2.8 Vinyl Flooring

1.2.9 Laminate Parquet Flooring

1.3 Flooring and Carpet Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial offices

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Hospitality

1.3.6 Healthcare and Hospitals

1.3.7 Education Institutes

1.3.8 Automotive

1.3.9 Industrial

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Flooring and Carpet Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Flooring and Carpet Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Flooring and Carpet Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Flooring and Carpet Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Flooring and Carpet Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Flooring and Carpet Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Flooring and Carpet Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Flooring and Carpet Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Flooring and Carpet

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flooring and Carpet

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Flooring and Carpet

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Flooring and Carpet

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Flooring and Carpet Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Flooring and Carpet

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Flooring and Carpet Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Flooring and Carpet Revenue Analysis

4.3 Flooring and Carpet Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

………

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald