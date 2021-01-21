Global Animal Food Manufacturing Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Animal Food Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The animal food manufacturing market consists of sales of animal foods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce animal food (except dog and cat food and cattle feed), such as fish food, livestock feeds, poultry feeds, bird feeds, earthworm food, rabbit food and others.

The animal food manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $348.39 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the animal food manufacturing market is due to emerging markets growth, increase in disposable income and improved earning capacity.

However, the market for animal food manufacturing is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as health scares, tax increases, talent crunch and changing consumer preferences.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Animal Food Manufacturing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The global animal food manufacturing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The animal food manufacturing market is segmented into poultry feed, cattle feed, aquaculture feed, other animal food.

By Geography – The global animal food manufacturing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-pacific animal food manufacturing market accounts the largest share in the global animal food manufacturing market.

Some of the major players involved in the Animal Food Manufacturing market are Chomp, Inc., Newman’s Own Organic, BilJac Foods Inc., Annamaet PetFoods, Bell Rock Growers Inc.

