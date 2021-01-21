China Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market 2017-2022 Top Market Key Players Analysis Like GE Water, GEA Group AG, Degremont Technologies, Aquarion AG and Others

Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in China market include

GE Water

Aquatech International LLC

GEA Group AG

Praj Industries Ltd.

Degremont Technologies

Veolia Water Technologies

U.S. Water Services, Inc.

Aquarion AG

Saltworks Technologies Inc.

Doosan Hydro Technology LLC

Petro Sep Corporation

Ide Technologies

H2O GmbH

L&T Constructions

Oasys Water Inc.

Samco Technologies Inc

Water Next Solutions Private Limited

Awas International GmbH

Condorchem Envitech

Hydro Air Research Italia

Mcwong Environmental & Energy Group

Memsys GmbH

Tamilnadu Water Investment Co. Ltd

Transparent Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd.

ZLD Technologies Pvt Ltd

Encon Evaporators

Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,: South China, East China, Southwest China, Northeast China, North China, Central China, Northwest China

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into: Conventional ZLD System, Hybrid ZLD System

On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers: Energy & Power, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Others

