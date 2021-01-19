Rapeseed Oil Market To Increase at Steady Growth Rate

This report provides a forecast and analysis of the global rapeseed oil market. It provides estimated data of 2018, and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes key macroeconomic indicators influencing the consumption of various food and beverage products, along with an outlook on rapeseed oil for the global market. It includes the market growth drivers and challenges for the global rapeseed oil market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The rapeseed oil market report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers, and opportunities for rapeseed oil end products. It also includes value chain analysis.

Rapeseed is a member of the Brassica species, which includes turnips and cabbages. The cultivation of this crop first started some thousands of years ago in China, India, and Japan. At present, rapeseed oil is one of the most important vegetable oils for human consumption. The oilseed rape plants can grow up to 175 cm in height, and have unique yellow flowers with green-blue leaves. The seeds are round, small, and black. Large areas where the cultivation of rapeseed for oil is done is mostly in Poland and elsewhere in the European Union. Rapeseed oil is widely used for various applications such as marinating meals, salad dressings, and sauces. Rapeseed oil has low content of erucic acid and glucosinolates, elements that present possible health hazards to individuals, and lessen the palatability and nutritious value as feed. Because of the implicit health aids linked with the lowest saturated-fat content in all main vegetable oils, rapeseed has been recognized as a major source of vegetable oil, globally. Rapeseed contains barely 40 percent oil, which naturally accounts for 50 to 60 percent of the total seed value. Rapeseed oil is suitable for use in cooking oils, salads, and baking. Extending the marketing channel, rapeseed oil reaches customers in processed food products such as salad dressings, potato chips, baked goods, mayonnaise, and candies.

Talking about the availability, summer is the peak time for oilseed rape crops, and once pressed or extracted, the rapeseed oil has a very long shelf life, and can be stored for several months as long as it’s in a vacuum-packed container at room temperature in an area safeguarded from daylight. Rapeseed oil can be bought at most retail channels all year long.

Plant oils such as rapeseed oil are mainly used for human consumption, as an ingredient in food, or as margarine and salad oil. The non-edible uses of rapeseed oil include industrial applications, particularly in making soaps, cosmetics, and detergents. Generally, the need for rapeseed oil is completely correlated to GDP growth rate, but additional factors such as variations in appetite and competition with new fats also play a significant role. One can anticipate that the demand for rapeseed oil will stay adequately robust to endure incessant progression in the rapeseed oil market. Also, the development of biodiesel has prompted a remarkable upsurge in both, the production and consumption of rapeseed oil.

In order to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of the rapeseed oil market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis, key rapeseed oil market players, and their strategy overview. A dashboard view of the entire landscape provides a detailed comparison of rapeseed oil manufacturers on metrics such as total revenue, product offerings, and key differentiators. The study encompasses rapeseed oil market attractiveness analysis by nature, end use, extraction process, and sales channel. The report also covers detailed drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities assessment in the rapeseed oil market.

The report includes rapeseed oil market company profiles, and revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. By nature, the global rapeseed oil market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is leading the market share in terms of both, revenue and quantity. By end use, the global rapeseed oil market is segmented into food processing, cosmetic and personal care products, biodiesel, animal feed, and households (retail). The food processing segment is ruling the market by a significant margin. By extraction process, the global rapeseed oil market is segmented into solvent-extracted and cold-pressed. The cold-pressed rapeseed oil segment should gain special attention. It is free from chemical activities, possess a characteristic taste with a hint of nuts, intense color, and distinct aroma, and developed in popularity not only in Poland, but also in Switzerland, Germany, Great Britain, and Austria. By sales channel, the global rapeseed oil market is segmented into direct sales, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retail stores, traditional grocery stores, and online retailers. The direct sales segment is a prime segment and leading the share by an enormous margin. This is due to the fact that, oil is majorly used in food processing.

For the estimation of market size of rapeseed oil, oilseed rape production in various regions and countries were taken into account, along with the production of different by-products. Yield of rapeseed oil was then estimated based on different methods of extraction. To cross-reference the estimates of overall supply, consumption of rapeseed oil was taken into consideration. Regional production as well as the consumption of rapeseed oil was considered for market sizing. The average utilization of rapeseed oil across different end use applications were analyzed, including industrial, foodservice providers, and retail. This was cross-validated with the market share of rapeseed oil within the overall oilseeds market. The prices of rapeseed oil have been collected at the manufacturer level to arrive at the market size for rapeseed oil.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global rapeseed oil market. Some of the major companies operating in the global rapeseed oil market are Cargill Inc., Wilmar International Limited, THE SODRUGESTVO GROUP, Oilio (ADM), INTERFAT, O. & L. Sels GmbH & Co. KG, ViOil Group, Geostroy Engineering Ltd., The DLG Group, SCANOLA A/S (Danish Agro), Biona Organic, YORKSHIRE RAPESEED OIL, Cotswold Gold, and SMAKRIK (IKEA), among others.

Global Rapeseed Oil Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Rapeseed Oil Market – By End Use

Food Processing

Cosmetic and Personal Care Products

Biodiesel

Animal Feed

Households (Retail)

Global Rapeseed Oil Market – By Extraction Process

Solvent-Extracted

Cold-Pressed

Global Rapeseed Oil Market – By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Traditional Grocery Stores

Online Retailers

Global Rapeseed Oil Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

