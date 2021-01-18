Pressure Relief Mattress Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players Roscoe Medical, Transfer Master

Pressure relief mattress offers a therapeutically designed foam mattress that is produced with state of the art technology to deliver superior pressure relief and comfort in three diverse areas such as head and shoulders, torso and lower extremities. Relief of pressure in these areas helps to avoid capillary occlusion, shear, skin abrasion and moisture build-up all of which can cause skin breakdown. High risk for pressure ulcers, foam-based, constant low-pressure (CLP) mattresses is better than standard hospital mattresses for reducing pressure ulcers.

Global Pressure Relief Mattress Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Pressure Relief Mattress Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

Roscoe Medical (United States), Transfer Master (United States), Hill-Rom (United States), Invacare (United States), PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD. (Japan), Stryker (United States), Abecca Healthcare (New Zealand), ADL (United States), ArjoHuntleigh (Sweden), Betterlifehealthcare (United Kingdom), Kapmedicals (United States), Lifeline Corporation (Singapore) and Talley Group (United Kingdom).

The regional analysis of Global Pressure Relief Mattress Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Type (Constant Low Pressure (Powered {Foam, Gel, Air and Combination}, Non-Powered {Low Air Loss and Other Powered Reactive}), Active Alternating Pressure (Powered {Alternating Air})), Application (Hospitals, Homecare), Raw Material (Memory Foam, Latex, Polyurethane Foam, Natural Fibers, Microcoils/Nanocoils, Buckling Column Gel)

Market Drivers

Significant Rise in the Prevalence of Sleep Disorders

Rising Disposal Income and Changing Lifestyle among Middle-Class Families

Market Trend

Technology Development in Pressure Relief Mattress

Growing Adoption of Pressure Relief Mattress

Restraints

Increase in Patent Expirations

Opportunities

The Rising Demand from Developed & Developing Countries

Introduction of Home Sleep Test Kits

Challenges

Rising Prices of Raw Material for Manufacturing Pressure Relief Mattress Products

All mattresses sold in the United States must meet be the requirements of 16 CFR Parts 1632 and 1633, as regulated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The requirement applies to all testing, including 16 CFR Part 1632 and 1633 flammability testing, for mattresses designed or intended primarily for children twelve and younger.

