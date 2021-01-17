Saudi Arabian Dairy Market Product Scope, Demand, Supply and Price Analysis 2019 to 2024

Saudi Arabian Dairy market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report.

A high per capita income, growing health-conscious population, and increasing interest of women in milk consumption are a few factors that are expected to help maintain the industrys growth at a CAGR of 11.62% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The Saudi Arabian Dairy market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: ALMARAI, AL SAFI DANONE, NADA DAIRY, NADEC, SADAFCO, NAJRAN DAIRY CO. LTD, ARLA FOODS, FRIESLANDCAMPINA (RAINBOW MILK), UNITED NATIONAL DAIRY CO, MARMUM and others

Scope of the Report

the consumption of dairy has changed, from only consumption of milk to milk products, such as cheese, processed yogurt, low calorie butter, cream, and others. Milk is considered to be a highly nutritional food by consumers. In 2015, Almarai dominated the fresh milk market with a 46% share, followed by Al Safi Danone.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Dairy-based Products

Health benefit attributes spur the demand for yogurt. Yogurt (Laban) is also a traditional diet in Saudi Arabian and Middle Eastern regions. Yogurt demand peaks in April, but stays very stable throughout the year. The Saudi Arabian dairy industry is now focusing on production increment, with an expected annual growth rate of 5.39% per annum.

As Saudi has hot temperature and dry climate, different companies have established cattle friendly environment for maximum output of milk from cows. Saudi Arabia is the largest dairy producer in the GCC countries, supported by highest per capita consumption of dairy products in the country. The country has the largest dairy processing plant in the world, producing million tons of milk and milk products.

Cream and Butter Record the Highest Growth Rate

Cream is an irreplaceable part of the Saudi Arabian diet. Currently, the production of cream has witnessed a rise of 28.9% per annum. Currently, production is increasing by over 17% per year, whereas consumption is decreasing by 9% per year. This high production rate of cheese in Saudi Arabia allows increased export of cheese. Saudi Arabia shows a strong potential, and is targeted to be self-sufficient in dairy, being the highest producer of dairy products in the GCC. As the production of butter has been decreasing steadily, export of butter has also reduced. Imports are expected to continue to increase, as the consumption is expected to grow, and the domestic production trend is moving in the opposite direction. Due to low equilibrium quantity, imports are cheaper than domestic production.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Saudi Arabian Dairy Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

