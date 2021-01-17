Education Gamification Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers and Trends, 2020-2026

The Research report on the Education Gamification Market is complete guide for the new entrants in the industry; the report provides the market history of every product ever retailed by the company. It also provides history of the product types, sales, volume, technology, during the forecast period. The growth rate challenges and barriers are also explained in the Education Gamification Market research report. The report shades light on the development rate of the strategies. Products and technologies used in the production, manufacturing and marketing of the report.

Gamification is the process of implementing game mechanics into non-gaming contexts to drive user engagement and to enhance problem-solving. Points, badges, leaderboards, challenges, and rewards are some examples of game mechanics. Gamification does not create real games but uses game techniques to engage students in comprehensive learning mechanisms.

The demand for gamification solutions is increasing because it provides an enhanced learning process. Since developed countries have numerous educational institutions equipped with the infrastructure and potential student population who are willing to spend on gamification solutions, the market demand for these solutions increases. Additionally, vendors in the market have an opportunity to improve K-12 and higher education by introducing new gamification products and program implementations.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Education Gamification Market with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as major drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market.

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Education Gamification market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Education Gamification market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR.

Badgeville, Bunchball, Classcraft Studios, GoGo Labs, 6waves, Recurrence, Fundamentor, Gametize, GradeCraft, Kuato Studios, Kungfu-Math

Augmented reality (AR) types

Virtual reality (VR) types

Other types

K-12 education

Higher education

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

The growing improvements in game development engines will drive the growth prospects for the global education gamification market during the forecast period. The purpose of the game engine is to develop games, which are developed using advanced technologies that target mobile, online, and desktop platforms. Also, since game engines provide a built-in functionality, developers can spend more time building the game and improving the nuances. Also, they also provide core functionalities such as the sound, animation, artificial intelligence, networking, and scripting. Furthermore, with the evolving game design engines, the vendors in the education gamification market obtains advanced tools to incorporate more functionalities and graphics into both serious and simulation games. For instance, the Unity 3D and Unreal Development Kit engines are used to for building games with better quality in features. Moreover, the increasing technological development in the gaming sector will encourage the small and medium-sized education gamification companies to enter the education market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

