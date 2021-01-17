Digital Transformation Market In Manufacturing Market Current Trends and Enhancements Till 2024

Digital Transformation Market In Manufacturing market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report.

The Digital Transformation In Manufacturing Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15.59% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

The Digital Transformation Market In Manufacturing market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Kawasaki Robotics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Fanuc Corporation, Denso Corporation, General Electric Co., ABB Ltd and others

Scope of the Report

Digital transformation in the manufacturing industry addresses various global issues within the manufacturing industry, including the manufacturing companies modernizing their supply chain through big data and GPS tracking, which not only helps in data-driven planning but also provide a competitive advantage over counterparts and stay ahead in the market.

Key Market Trends

Robotics is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

Improved efficiency, and a reduction in production costs, when compared to conventional manufacturing processes, are boosting the adoption of automation technology, which is driving the digital transformation across the manufacturing segment. The application of robots in manufacturing increases efficiencies from raw material handling, to finished product packing. These robots are programmed to operate 24/7, and also can be customized to perform complex functions.

Highly trainable and collaborative robots, across the manufacturing sector, are being deployed in unsafe working environments. For instance, autonomous dump trucks used at mining sites can be remotely controlled by operators, eliminating the need for human drivers. According to Adobes 2018 Digital Intelligence briefing, about 15% of businesses use AI today, and 31% plan to add support for it, over the forecast period. Therefore, the increasing adoption of AI is also aiding the adoption of modern robotics, through cobots. Cobots can help eliminate dangerous work, freeing humans for more satisfying jobs, and avoiding the risk of repetitive stress.

The adoption of robots in manufacturing plants aids the smart machinery in identifying irregularities and can help fix mechanical issues without any human intervention, allowing the company to increase efficiency and minimize delays.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

Modern manufacturing facilities in the United States rely on new technologies and innovations, in order to produce higher quality products at a significant rate, with lower costs. In order to survive in the current competitive scenario, companies in the region are adopting sophisticated and intelligent solutions.

Several government initiatives are aiding the transformation of the traditional manufacturing industry. For instance, the previous government proposed the National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI), which consist of regional hubs that are expected to accelerate the development and adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, for making new, globally competitive products. The formation of the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) is an initiative undertaken to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invests in emerging technologies.

Furthermore, the IoT-enabled manufacturing plants in the United States allow manufacturing companies to optimize their business operations, product and services innovations, and supply chain and logistics management. Thus, manufacturers from different end-user sectors, such as industrial equipment, defense, healthcare, and electronics, are seeking these IoT solutions. For instance, in July 2016, Boeing partnered with Microsoft to build a cloud-based platform, for its portfolio of commercial aviation analytics tools. This is expected to help Boeing take advantage of more robust data intelligence. As a result, data in the cloud will help Boeing manage inventory and optimize the maintenance costs involved in the production.

According to RIA estimates, about 250,000 robots are being used in the United States, behind only Japan and China. In the United States, manufacturing accounts for USD 2.17 trillion in annual economic activity, and more than 98% of US manufacturers qualify as small businesses. There have been a series of mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions, in the United States, aimed at taking advantage of the increasing adoption of digital solutions. The primary driver behind these investments has been the continuous evolution of new technologies applications, to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. For instance, 7.ai partnered with Blue Prism, to deliver new AI-enabled automation capabilities, for virtual agents in digital process automation.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Digital Transformation Market In Manufacturing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

