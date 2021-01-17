China Food Sweetener Market Production Overview and Growth Forecasts 2019 to 2024

China Food Sweetener market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report.

China food sweetener market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.01% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

The China Food Sweetener market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., Tate & Lyle, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., LTD., Ingredion Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, DuPont and others

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071389689/china-food-sweetener-market-growth-trends-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=70

Scope of the Report

The China food sweetener market is segmented by type as sucrose, starch sweeteners, and sugar alcohols, high-intensity sweeteners (HIS). Starch sweeteners and sugar alcohols include dextrose, HFCS, maltodextrin, sorbitol, xylitol, others. The other starch sweeteners and sugar alcohols include glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, fructose-glucose syrup, isoglucose, fructose, mannitol, maltitol, erythritol, lactitol, isomalt. High-Intensity sweeteners include sucralose, aspartame, saccharin, cyclamate, ace-k, neotame, stevia and others. The other HIS includes glycyrrhizin, mogroside V, Luo Han Guo, thaumatin, monatin. By application as dairy, bakery, beverages, confectionery, soups, sauces and dressings and others.

Key Market Trends

Growing Diabetic Population in China

According to the International Diabetes Federation, China is witnessing a significant increase in the proportion of the diabetic population. Based on the latest statistics, the number of people with diabetes in China is estimated to be 1 in 10 out of Chinese adults. Furthermore, the proportion is expected to increase at a significant rate for both the male and female in the coming years. As China has become modernized, the inactive lifestyle favored by western people has penetrated into Chinese culture, leading to less exercise and more eating and high consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages by the consumers. Thus consumers have adopted artificial sweeteners due to increasing awareness of risks associated with diabetes in China.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071389689/china-food-sweetener-market-growth-trends-forecast-2019-2024/discount?source=MW&Mode=70

Xylitol Holds the Largest Market Share of China Market

The demand for HIS (High-Intensity Sweeteners) is likely to increase significantly over the next five years. However, the international markets are the primary sources of revenue for the Chinese HIS manufacturers. Xylitol is widely approved for use in food around China. It is also extensively approved for use in oral hygiene products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and toiletries. The interest in xylitol has increased considerably in recent years, due to many commercial applications in different industrial sectors like food, dental related products, and pharmaceuticals. As xylitol is costly, it currently represents a small fraction of the market share. The growth driver for xylitol (as for other low-calorie sweeteners), is the growing number of diabetes in China.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071389689/china-food-sweetener-market-growth-trends-forecast-2019-2024?source=MW&Mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: China Food Sweetener Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald