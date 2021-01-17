1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Market by Application Analysis 2019-2027

The global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Musks & Fragrance

Extrasynthese

Parchem

Finetech Industry limited.

Polarome International Inc.

Hangzhou J&H Chemical Co., Ltd

Penta Manufacturing Co.

DSHare Pharmaceutical

Symrise GmbH & Co. KG

Chengdu Herbpurify CO.,LTD

Jiangxi Baicao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils, Inc.

HangZhou Peak Chemical Co.,Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Purity: 97%

Purity:>98%

Purity: 99%

Other

Segment by Application

Food Ingredient

Flavor

Pharmaceutical

Each market player encompassed in the 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

