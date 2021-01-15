Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market : Acuity Brand Lighting, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips, Lightbee Corp, LVX System Corp, PureLi-Fi, Oledcomm, Avago Technologies, Axrtek, ByteLight, Casio, IBSENtelecom, Panasonic, LightPointe Communications, Plaintree Systems, Lucibel, Firefly Wireless Networks.

The Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 117.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $1186.58 billion by 2025.

Scope Of Report

Li-Fi is a technology for wireless communication between devices using light to transmit data and position. In its present state only LED lamps can be used for the transmission of visible light. In technical terms, Li-Fi is a visible light communications system that is capable of transmitting data at high speeds over the visible light spectrum, ultraviolet and infrared radiation.

The limitations of the visible light provide Li-Fi with a security advantage over Wi-Fi. However, these limitations also create disadvantages. Physical barriers, such as walls and doors limit the operational scope of a Li-Fi-enabled LED lamp. Thus, the data transmitted by a Li-Fi product remains confined within a close spaced because light cannot penetrate opaque objects and has a shorter range. In establishments, such as a house or a building, enabled LED lamps must be strategically placed in rooms, halls, and other sections to expand the scope of the Li-Fi network. A single Wi-Fi router has wider and longer range than a Li-Fi router. These limitations of Li-Fi also do not make it ideal for use in public Wi-Fi networks.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

The Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market on the basis of Types are :

LED Lights

Microcontroller

Photo Detector

On The basis Of Application, the Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market is Segmented into :

Indoor Networking

Hospital

Vehicles

Underwater Communication

Others

Regions Are covered By Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

