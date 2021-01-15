Graphite Lubricant Market Global Analysis and Forecast Report 2018 to 2027

The Graphite Lubricant Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Graphite Lubricant Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Graphite Lubricant Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

market players, changing consumer preferences, and evolving business models, the transportation and logistics industry is undergoing an impressive transformation. As logistics industry is growing rapidly, fleet management services are evolving in parallel. And, the fleet size of the automotive and transport industries presents significant demand for graphite lubricants. Efficient use of graphite lubricants can boost operational efficiency and reduce spending on account of wear and tear.

Advances in Design to Enhance Machine Efficiency Driving Adoption

With the increasing pressure of operational efficiency, machine designs are evolving significantly. This evolution is aimed at designing a machine that requires lesser maintenance, and provides reliability as well as durability. After completion of machine design, manufacturers are focusing on gathering data for overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) that determines the output value of the production line. An important issue that wanes the productivity of a machine or a mechanism is the destructive mechanical frictional. To resolve this, usually technical lubricants such as graphite or molybdenum disulfide is used.

To win over the competition, operational efficiency is the main factor that significantly influences growth of a particular industry. As the demand for machine efficiency increases in manufacturing sectors, the market for graphite lubricant is expected to grow steadily in future. Further, advances in nanotechnology have devised graphite nano-lubricants that are used as additives in oil and grease to enhance the tribology behavior of the engines.

Graphite Lubricant Sprays Find Application in Multiple End-user Industries

The graphite lubricant spray is applied as a coating which is easily air dried and can be bonded to different materials including metal, plastic, and rubber. With the smooth black paint-like coating, the graphite spray prevents the surface from extreme pressure and friction tear. Every application that experiences consistent friction commonly demands solid lubricants such as graphite spray. Transfer belts, conveyor belts, different types of motors, material handling equipment, machine components, slides, rollers, wheels, gears, chains, and even hinges of doors and windows utilize graphite lubricant spray to reduce friction. Thus, starting from manufacturing industry to construction sector, graphite lubricant spray is likely to be sought after in future.

Development of Dry Bearings to Hamper Market Growth

After the development of self-lubricated material, its implementation in the design of bearings has brought revolution in the bearing as well as lubrication sector. Dry bearings are used in remote operations that cannot be regularly maintained or at locations that are submerged in water. Advances in bearing designs have led to the development of bearings and bearing units with improved performance, high-temperature resistance, efficiency in dry environments and low rotational speeds. These features of dry bearings have gradually replaced functions of dry lubricants including graphite lubricant. And, their increased application in the automotive, construction, metal, and other industries is likely to hamper demand for graphite lubricants in future.

In conclusion, the report on the global graphite lubricant market includes in-depth analysis of above-stated factors that influence the market growth. Such thorough analysis has made the report the most comprehensive research report that can assist stakeholders in the graphite lubricant market in formulating effective business and product strategies.

