Sweden Advanced Facilities Analysis Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts to 2030 by Key Players – IKEA, Volvo Sweden, Ericsson, GE Healthcare, Electrolux

The study is useful for companies seeking to understand the Swedish market and to understand how to locate a regional headquarters in Sweden. It outlines those industrial areas in which Sweden has centers of excellence.

Sweden’s construction and infrastructure sector are booming. EUR 150 billion is being spent on offices and housing. These projects are fully funded. The plan is to build 700,000 new homes and offices. The largest investment program in Swedish history creates opportunities for contractors in Sweden, in Europe, and beyond. Between now and 2030, the country will spend EUR 64 billion on railways, roads and other major projects.

Sweden is a center of excellence for automotive with Volvo, for telecom with Ericsson, and for bio-pharmaceuticals with 100’s of biopharmaceutical firms and divisions. GE has invested $350 million total in its bioprocessing equipment and consumables site in Uppsala, Sweden.

British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca also announced a large-scale investment in the Stockholm region. The multinational pharmaceutical company said in May it planned to invest $285 million in a new high-tech facility for the manufacture of biological medicines in Södertälje.

AstraZeneca in Gothenburg Sweden; vision is to be one of the best R&D sites in the world.

Sweden has a third of the 171 data centres in the Nordics. With 54 facilities, it is ahead of Denmark (46), Norway (40), Finland (25) and Iceland (6). Sweden ranks as the fifth most secure country in the world for data centre investment.

The Nordic region as a whole is set to benefit from continuing, significant data centre investment. Over the next three years, €4.3billion will be invested with more than 59% derived from overseas internet players, including Google and Facebook.

Data Centres in the Nordic region are being put into Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark. In these regions, there are 117 data center operators and 171 data centers. In the Nordics, the market for third party data centre operators is expected to increase by two and a half times in space and triple in terms of MW power requirements.

The Nordic data centre space has attracted $3 billion in investment in recent years. Global data traffic is growing fast and the need for data centre capacity is growing accordingly. The capacity of the global data centre industry has grown by 10 per cent annually. This growth is expected to continue in the next decade.

Favorable work environments and a culture of integrity are a huge draw forSweden. The people are nice and the working conditions are comfortable in Sweden.

According to Susan Eustis, principal author of the study, “The bio pharmaceutical research and production centers in Sweden are world-class. Volvo is a leader in safety and electric vehicles for the auto industry, supporting markets in the US, Europe, and Asia.”

