North America Color Concentrates Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

North America Color Concentrates Market By Form (Solid, Liquid), Carrier (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PC, Polystyrene, EVA, ABS, Others), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Textile, Building & Construction, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=north-america-color-concentrates-market&kp

Color concentrates are the compounds that help in felicitating the coloring of a wide variety of plastics for various applications. The increased demand from end use industry such as packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, paint, agriculture (such as nursery films, greenhouse and mulch film) among others are increasing the demand for color concentrates, thus helping the market to grow in near future. The color concentrates market has substantially grown over the years and has gained popularity among the packaging and electronics market. It is considered to be the most durable and cost effective colorant to be used for different applications.

North America color concentrates market is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 -2026.

Segmentation: North America Color Concentrates Market

North America color concentrates market is segmented into three notable segments on the basis of form, carrier and application.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into liquid and solid

On the basis of carrier, the market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, PC, polystyrene, EVA, ABS and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, electronics, healthcare, consumer goods, textile, building & construction and others

Competitive Analysis: North America Color Concentrates Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Ferro Corporation, Cromex S/A, Chroma Color Corporation, Unicolor Masterbatching and Additives Incorporated, Plastics Color Corporation, AGC Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., PolyOne, Clariant, Colortech Inc., Accurate Color & Compounding, Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Badger Color Concentrates, F&D PLASTICS, Precision Color Compounds, Primex Color, Compounding & Additives, Royce Global, Inteplast Group, PEACOCK COLOR and Penn Color Inc and Masterbatch & Color Concentrates among others.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=north-america-color-concentrates-market&kp

Recent developments:

In 2019, Ampacet a global manufacturer of masterbatch launch a blue edge 226. The product will improve the performance of post-consumer resins plastics by increasing the brightness of plastic film

In March 2018, Badger color capitalizes in IQMS, a manufacturer of ERP software to achieve the visibility to develop its business proficiently. The main aim of the company from this expansion is to expand their product portfoilio, along with providing customer satisfaction

In May, 2017, Primex Colour, Compounding & Additives launched a new line of thermoplastic elastomers which is used in a wide variety of injection moulded products. The expansion will help the company to increase its color concentrate product portfolio

Research Methodology: North America Color Concentrates Market

Primary Respondents: Key Industry Participants, Subject-Matter Experts (SMEs), C-level Executives of Key Market Players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and Industry Consultants.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald