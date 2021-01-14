Hyperscale Data Centers in Finland Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts to 2025 by Key Players – Google, Equinix, Fujitsu, Microsoft, Telia, Tieto

The 2019 study has 159 pages and 69 tables and figures. Growth is based on the implementation energy-efficient data centers. Access to locations across the world through strategically placed cables promises to make Finland the location of choice for a data center.

Google PUE of 1.1 in Finland is unmatched anywhere else in the world. The climatic environment is an asset in Finland as data centers need cooling. The scale is everything in the era of the Clos architecture of the data center and optical transceivers for inside the data center. Data moves at the speed of light around the network inside the data center so scale is important. Outside the mega data center, the charter is to leverage international cable infrastructure. Plans are attracting investment in data communications access in Finland that provides worldwide reach with millisecond data transmission anywhere.

The study, “The communication of data accurately is a demanding task. The data centers in Finland are poised to be world-class, supporting inter connectivity to the US, Europe, and Asia.”

The market for Hyperscale Data Centers in Finland sector at $5 billion in 2018 is expected to be worth $17 billion by 2025. Growth is based on implementation of streaming mobile smart phone network connectivity, tablet use for mobile computing, Internet apps, cloud computing, IoT, and business process management systems (BPM) that support collaboration. 5G processes API components to support technology innovation and change. Hyperscale data center implementation is a key aspect of those aspects of web process making IT flexible and adaptable. Finland has land and renewable energy capability to make data centers efficient. The cold climate is an asset when cooling heat generated by the computing infrastructure.

Companies Profiled

Google Equinix Fujitsu Microsoft Telia Tieto

Published by Vishal

