Beverage Containers Market Global Insights and Trends 2019, Forecasts to 2025

Metal containers, the second leading beverage container type in unit terms due to widespread use in the sizable soft drink and beer markets, will register minimal growth as a result of declining soft drink and beer production. However, good prospects are expected in fast-growing beverages such as energy drinks and eight-ounce soft drink cans. Demand for aluminum bottles will increase rapidly from a low base due to their upscale appearance, which provides a key element of product differentiation. Glass container demand will expand modestly, helped by the entrenched position of bottles in wine packaging and robust gains in markets such as RTD tea and other nonalcoholic RTD beverages, where glass premium image continues to be a marketing advantage. Demographic trends, particularly above-average growth in the 55 and over population, an important wine cohort, will also aid glass container demand.

Tetra Laval International, Stora Enso Oyj, Owens-Illinois, Crown Holdings, Mondi, Amcor Limited, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited.

Flourishing demand for alternatives to the carbonated drinks along with increasing consumer preferences for single serving containers is expected to drive beverage containers market growth over the forecast period. In addition, these containers also assist in minimizing post production damage which is further expected to fuel the industry demand. However, the industry is likely to gain its potential due to intense expansion of the energy and specialty drinks industry along with product innovations such as shaped and vented cans. In addition, inroads by cans in the craft beer market are estimated to support the beverage container market demand.

This report segments the Beverage Containers Market on the basis of Types are:

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paperboard

On The basis Of Application, the Beverage Containers Market is Segmented into:

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

Milk

Fruit Beverages

Sports Beverages

Ready-To-Drink Tea

Enhanced Water

Beer

Wine

Distilled Spirit

The current report on Beverage Containers Market offers business insights that encourage them to take suitable decisions which are likely to leverage their business processes.

Geographical markets are covered separately within the report that includes a competitive analysis on their market performance in the base year as well as predictions for the forecast year.

Geographical Regional Analysis :

The research mainly covers Beverage Containers market in

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe industry (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (Southeast Asia, China, Korea, India and Japan)

-South America industry (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

