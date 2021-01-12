SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis (PAGE) is a common method for separating proteins by electrophoresis. In this method a polyacrylamide gel is used as a support medium and Sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS) is used to denature the proteins. The method is called as Sodium Dodecyl Sulfate Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis (SDS-PAGE). Electrophoresis is commonly used to separate proteins on the basis of size and or charge. A sample containing target proteins is loaded onto a porous matrix and electric voltage is applied. The proteins in the sample migrate through the matrix at different velocities based on their varying size and charge. The matrix is composed of different materials such as paper, cellulose acetate and different gels such as polyacrylamide, agarose and starch. The SDS PAGE kit contains gel, buffer, dye, electrophoresis equipment and molecular weight markers.

The major factor contributing to the growth of the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market is technological advancement in molecular research industry. The government funding and support to the research organizations and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is also the additional factor which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market. SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis method is easy and inexpensive method of denaturation and separation of protein and it is anticipated to largely boost the growth of the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market, though the lack of skilled technicians can be the restraint for the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market. Maintaining the high accuracy through the overall procedure which is very critical can limit growth of the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market.

By Product Type Gels Reagents Instruments Hand cast Gels Precast Gels

By End-user Clinical Research Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry Government Agencies Academic Institutes

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The key players of the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market are as follows: GE Healthcare Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Sigma Aldrich Co. LLC A-FAITH Technology Co., Ltd. Advanced Analytical Technologies Inc. Agilent Technologies Amresco Beckman Coulter, Inc. Biotec Fischer Gmbh Biometra Biomedizinische Analytik GMBH Carestream Health (Formerly Kodak Group)

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis Market Segments Global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market Dynamics Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015 Global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024 Global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) Europe (EU-5 countries, Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe) APAC (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APAC) MEA (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights Shifting Industry dynamics In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends Key Competition landscape Strategies of key players and product offerings Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective towards market performance

